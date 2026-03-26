Tech-savvy crook conned in ‘Wardriver’

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In the new thriller, in cinemas from today, a hacker is forced into a bank heist that uncovers a deeper criminal network.

Movie of the Week

Wardriver follows a cyber thief whose precision skills become a liability when a dangerous criminal exploits his expertise.

The thriller is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (26 March 2026).

The story centres on Cole, a hacker drawn into a high-risk bank heist targeting a seemingly wealthy young woman. What begins as a forced operation quickly reveals stakes beyond the initial target.

Nearly a million dollars sits at the centre of the scheme, but the account exposes a hidden connection to a mob-linked lawyer using the funds to conceal illicit activity. Cole attempts to restore the missing money as pressure intensifies.

Tension rises as personal stakes come into play. Alliances shift, motives grow unclear, and ignored warning signs push the situation further out of control. The narrative develops into a web of deception and betrayal, with each decision increasing the danger surrounding Cole.

Cole is played by Dane DeHaan (Harry Osborn, also known as Green Goblin, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2). He is joined by Sasha Calle (Supergirl in 2023’s The Flash) and Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole in Jurassic World: Dominion). The cast includes Jeffrey Donovan, William Belleau, Karina Gale, Cameron Lee Price, Gary House, Luz Ozuna, and Brooke Burton.

The film is directed by Rebecca Thomas and written by Daniel Casey.