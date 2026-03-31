Mario and Luigi rocket back to cinemas

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’, releasing today, sends the brothers on a quest across space to face a cosmic threat.

Nintendo’s iconic brothers are returning to the big screen with a sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros Movie. The new title, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres from today (1 April 2026).

The animated action-comedy follows Mario and Luigi on a rescue mission to stop a cosmic conquest. As they navigate strange new worlds, the brothers join forces with the mysterious Rosalina and the hungry, heroic Yoshi to bolster Princess Peach’s resistance. The high-stakes adventure centres on a final confrontation with the returning tyrant Bowser and his cunning heir, Bowser Jr.

Photo courtesy UPI media.

As of April 2026, the first film holds the title of the highest-grossing video game movie yet, at $1.3-billion, exceeding the previous record held by Warcraft. A Minecraft Movie , released in 2025, is the closest challenger, with earnings of about $961-million worldwide.

The voice cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie includes Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), and Charlie Day (Luigi). Jack Black returns as Bowser, with Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. Additional members include Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Luis Guzmán, and Brie Larson.

Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo return as producers. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic direct the film, with Matthew Fogel as screenwriter and Brian Tyler composing the score. Universal Pictures co-finances the project with Nintendo and oversees global distribution.