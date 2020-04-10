Bottles and Pick n Pay team up

With the nationwide lockdown in full swing, Pick n Pay is now offering a same-day delivery service with the Bottles app, to give users faster service than before. In many areas, Pick n Pay’s own delivery service is flooded with orders and has a backlog of weeks to fulfill.



Its partnership with Bottles can help achieve same-day delivery. It makes for an ideal partnership because Bottles can’t deliver alcohol during the lockdown, and Pick n Pay could use the extra capacity.



Orders are made in the Bottles app and users select from Pick n Pay’s catalogue within the Bottles app. The service advises that users order between 8am and 3pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 1pm on Sundays, to ensure same day delivery.



The Bottles app is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.