Huawei P40 Lite arrives

Cellucity’s top-selling phone last year was the Huawei P30 Lite, because of offering value with specifications that pleased a wide selection of consumers.

The new Huawei P40 Lite has an upgraded feature set, with a quad camera array that has been boosted to a 48MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultrawide, 2MP Macro lens and 2MP Bokeh lens. The front-facing selfie camera now comes in at 16MP with a new “Super Night Selfie Mode”, delivering great shots at night time.

The camera also packs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), to give users better selfies, popping panoramas and lively landscapes.

Charging has also had a turbo boost, with superfast charging at 40W. This, with the 4200 mAh battery, makes it ideal for those with a hectic social schedule.

The overall design is super slick and looks the business. The fingerprint sensor has been moved onto the side of the phone, exactly where one’s thumb goes to press the unlock button.

As with the other P40 series phones, the P40 Lite sports Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) and the Huawei App Gallery, which doesn’t incorporate all the apps you may be used to, but it does cater for the main ones.

The Huawei P40 Lite will be available at Cellucity this month at R5499 once off. The contract deals start from R349pm x 24.