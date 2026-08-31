‘Blue Eye Samurai’ sets bloody course for London

A new trailer reveals the Netflix series’s next chapter as the swordmaster pursues enemies in the West.

Revenge crosses an ocean in season two of the animated series Blue Eye Samurai. Mizu, a mixed-race swordmaster, travels to London in pursuit of two men, one of whom may be their father.

A new official trailer reveals the turmoil the warrior leaves behind. Meanwhile, a dangerous new shogun takes power at Edo Castle in Japan. Season two will stream on Netflix from January 2027.

Warning! S1 spoilers ahead!

Season one follows Mizu through 17th-century Edo-period Japan, when the country was largely closed to outsiders. Disguised as a man, she pursues revenge against those connected to the mystery of her parentage. The season won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding animated programme.

The finale left Mizu sailing west alongside her prisoner, Irish gunrunner Abijah Fowler. She needs Fowler to locate her two remaining targets. Following the trail brings Mizu into the society from which the men came, opening a new stage in both her revenge and her struggle with identity.

Image courtesy Netflix.

There, the story expands into a clash of cultures. Immersion in Western society for the first time may force Mizu to reconsider whether the people she encounters are as monstrous as she expects, while she navigates potential allies, familiar enemies and her own demons.

Back in Japan, Princess Akemi and swordsman Taigen face the new order at Edo Castle, while Ringo, the soba maker who joined Mizu’s journey, searches for a new purpose. The split creates two centres of conflict: Mizu’s bloody mission abroad and a political struggle at home.

Maya Erskine returns as the voice of Mizu, with Brenda Song as Akemi, Darren Barnet as Taigen and Masi Oka as Ringo. Amber Noizumi and Michael Green created the series and serve as writers and executive producers alongside Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu is supervising director and producer, while Blue Spirit is the animation studio.

Netflix has revealed that Mizu’s journey has a destination beyond season two. Blue Eye Samurai will conclude with a third season in 2028, giving the London chapter a place in a defined three-season story.