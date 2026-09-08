‘Untold Mr T’ removes the gold chains

Photo courtesy Netflix.

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A new Netflix documentary explores the origin story behind one of entertainment’s most recognisable personalities, writes JASON BANNIER.

Gold chains, a mohawk and an unforgettable catchphrase defined Mr T’s public image. Now, a new documentary reveals more about Laurence Tureaud, the man behind the persona.

Untold Mr T: I Pity The Fool is streaming on Netflix. The film released yesterday (8 September 2026).

Before finding Hollywood fame as BA Baracus in The A-Team (with his legendary catchphrase, “I pity the fool”) and Clubber Lang in Rocky III, Tureaud followed an unlikely path towards becoming an entertainment icon. The film traces that journey from his perspective and examines the person behind the familiar tough-guy character.

Tureaud first gained national attention after winning the televised “America’s Toughest Bouncer” competition. The appearance caught the attention of Sylvester Stallone, who recruited him to play Clubber Lang.

Mr T later crossed from playing a boxer on screen to appearing in WWE. He teamed with Hulk Hogan against Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in the main event of the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985. He returned for a boxing match against Piper at WrestleMania 2 the following year and entered the WWE Hall of Fame’s celebrity wing in 2014.

That history explains why his documentary belongs in Untold. The Netflix series uses sport as a route into broader personal and cultural stories, often examining what happened beyond the competition and public headlines.

The series has covered subjects including the murder of former NFL player Steve McNair, the 2004 “Malice at the Palace” basketball brawl and Jake Paul’s move from internet personality to boxer.

Untold Mr T concludes the latest three-film batch, which began with The Testimony of Vince Young, an examination of the University of Texas football star’s rise, difficult NFL career and search for freedom after falling from stardom.

Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly follows Australian academic and competitive breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn. Her performance at the 2024 Olympic Games triggered memes, misinformation and conspiracy theories questioning how she reached the competition.

The latest stories approach the relationship between sport and public identity from different directions: Vince Young through football, Gunn through Olympic breaking, and Mr T through the crossover between professional wrestling and popular entertainment.

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.