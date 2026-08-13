‘Umthetho’ tests justice against family loyalty

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A new Netflix crime drama follows a prosecutor into Johannesburg’s violent underworld.

Umthetho brings a public prosecutor face to face with the brother she spent 14 years mourning, only to discover that he now leads a ruthless prison syndicate. The title, which means “The Law” in isiZulu, frames a story in which family loyalty threatens to overwhelm professional duty.

The crime drama is streaming exclusively on Netflix from today (14 August 2026).

Mbali Dlamini’s investigation leads to iGazlam’, also known as the Brotherhood, as a wave of violence spreads through Johannesburg. Every trail points towards Moses, the brother she was told had died behind bars.

Moses has been reshaped by the prison system and warns Mbali that the man she once knew is gone. Her position becomes more dangerous when she receives a chilling order to “get your brother out of the hole”, drawing her deeper into the syndicate’s network.

Photo courtesy Netflix.

Detective Bennet Tau, prison guard Setchaba and Agnes Khoza, the prison’s Head of Centre, become caught in the fallout. As the Brotherhood tightens control, Mbali must decide whether the law she represents can withstand a confrontation with her own family.

Nqobile Nunu Khumalo (Fatal Seduction) leads the seven-episode series as Mbali, opposite Tony Kgoroge ( The Brave Ones ) as Moses. Molefi Monaisa plays Bennet, Obed Baloyi portrays Setchaba, and Sindi Dlathu appears as Agnes. The wider cast includes Given Stuurman, Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo, Sthembiso “SK” Khoza, Ernest Msibi, Lungelo Madondo and Mandla Gaduka.

Umthetho is a South African adaptation of the Brazilian Netflix series Brotherhood. Black Brain Pictures produced the show, with Mandla N, Mpumelelo Nhlapo and Annelie van Rooyen serving as executive producers.

Mandla N, Johnny Barbuzano and Jonathan “Jono” Hall direct the series. Head writer Jose Domingos leads a writing team comprising Rami Nhlapo, Boitumelo Masemola and Makanaka Mavengere.