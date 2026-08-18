‘Freefall’ puts Boeing back under scrutiny

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A new Netflix documentary follows insiders who challenge the aircraft maker’s safety culture.

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing turns the death of a whistleblower into a broader examination of the corporate crisis surrounding one of aviation’s biggest names.

The new documentary is streaming on Netflix from today (19 August 2026).

The film is a sequel to the 2022 documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, which investigated the failures surrounding two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes. The follow-up considers what has happened since that investigation and why concerns from inside the company have persisted.

John Barnett, a former Boeing quality manager, appeared in the earlier documentary after raising concerns about manufacturing standards. Following his death in 2024, other whistleblowers came forward with accounts that deepen the questions surrounding the company’s safety culture and corporate priorities.

Director and producer Rory Kennedy returns alongside producing partner Mark Bailey. The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and Emmy-nominated producer continue the investigation through new revelations and testimony from people with first-hand knowledge of Boeing’s operations.

Rather than revisiting a closed chapter, Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing frames the controversy as an ongoing question of accountability, oversight and the human cost of speaking out.