Star Wars game risks lives with every move

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A new strategy game, ‘Zero Company’, sends an unconventional squad against a galactic threat.

Star Wars Zero Company, a new turn-based tactics game, puts a band of unlikely operatives under the player’s command. The stakes are high: a poor move can permanently cost a character’s life, while choices directly alter relationships across the squad.

The singleplayer title launched last week (27 August 2026). The campaign unfolds during the twilight of the Clone Wars, a galaxy-wide struggle pitting the Republic’s clone army and Jedi commanders against Separatist forces. The original story expands the acclaimed space opera universe through a covert struggle unfolding beneath the wider war.

The game follows Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company, a team of professionals for hire drawn from across the galaxy. The operatives must track down Kundri Fathom, leader of a Separatist-aligned cult called the Infinite Coil, before the organisation pushes the galaxy closer to disaster.

Image courtesy Star Wars Zero Company.

The Zero Company roster can include a hardened clone trooper, a Mandalorian warrior, a Jedi Padawan and an Umbaran sniper. Players can recruit custom operatives and adjust their names, voices, appearances, equipment and combat specialisations.

Battles unfold from an isometric perspective, with the player’s entire squad acting before the enemy takes a turn. Each operative receives three Action Points that can be spent on movement, attacks, equipment and abilities.

Positioning influences the chance of hitting a target. Players can flank enemies, seek higher ground, use destructible cover and place operatives on Overwatch to fire when opponents move through a selected area.

Successful attacks build Advantage, a separate resource used for powerful abilities such as rocket strikes, accuracy boosts and additional Action Points. Squad members can call for backup from teammates without spending Action Points.

Injuries give poor decisions lasting consequences. A downed operative can be rallied by an ally, but three accumulated injuries result in permanent death on the standard difficulty.

Image courtesy Star Wars Zero Company.

Between missions, players manage Zero Company from the Den, a base on the Ring of Kafrene. Facilities allow the squad to recruit operatives, treat injuries, modify weapons, purchase equipment and prepare for new assignments.

Relationships affect progression. Operatives can develop stronger bonds through missions and shared actions, unlocking permanent combat bonuses. Important decisions may improve one relationship while damaging another.

Where to play Star Wars Zero Company

Star Wars Zero Company is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store. The game, published by Electronic Arts, is developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games.

The Deluxe Edition features Grand Army of the Republic and Shadow Collective cosmetic packs, along with five weapon appearance themes. Players who pre-ordered either edition receive the Crystalline Astromech Cosmetic Pack.