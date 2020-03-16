Stream of the Day
Blade Runner comes to PC, consoles
The classic 1997 game, Blade Runner, based on the iconic movie of the same name, is coming to Steam for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.
Nightdive Studios has partnered with Alcon Entertainment on Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, a modern restoration of the classic 1997 video game Blade Runner for Steam and the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One consoles.
Originally released in 1997 by Westwood Studios, Blade Runner was one of the most innovative adventure games of its era. Long praised as a master-class in game design for its painstaking recreation of the sci-fi cinematic masterpiece, the game delivered an unforgettable gaming experience with groundbreaking graphics, an original musical score, and a canonical branching narrative seamlessly interwoven with the events of Ridley Scott’s 1982 feature film.
Once lost for years and only recently coming out of retirement, this seminal game will soon become widely available to a new generation of gamers. Fans of the cult classic can expect a polished and premium restoration from Nightdive using their proprietary KEX game engine, which has been used to restore classic video games across all digital platforms including System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Turok, Blood, and Forsaken Remastered. Nightdive has also sourced the original foreign-language translations, so fans can enjoy the game in German, French, Italian, and Chinese just as Westwood intended.
The game features updated character models and animations, upscaled cutscenes using machine learning algorithms, widescreen resolution support, and controller customization. However, fans will be pleased to learn that the original look and feel of the game is being preserved.
Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick says: “Blade Runner is still a jaw-dropping achievement on every level, so while we’re using KEX to upgrade the graphics and respectfully elevate the gaming experience in a way you’ve never seen before, we’re still preserving Westwood’s vision and gameplay in all its glory. While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being.”
Releases across Steam, consoles, and other platforms are expected in 2020.
Langa Mavuso joins the Deezer Next class of 2020
Deezer’s Next programme has selected R&B star Langa Mavuso as a local priority act for South Africa.
Deezer NEXT, which launched in 2017, provides artists with 12 months of dedicated support from Deezer’s Artist Marketing and Editorial teams. This includes playlisting and creative marketing campaigns involving special content, fan events and social media amplification. The 25-year-old R&B rising talent Langa Mavuso joins the first class of Deezer Next 2020 as a local priority act for South Africa.
Mavuso is quickly becoming a Mzansi favourite. He first made his mark on the local music scene with the immense success of his two EPs and singles, including his most popular track, Sunday Blues.
He is currently recording and working on his highly anticipated debut album and hopes to give his fans and followers a memorable music experience.
“It’s a huge honour to be selected as part of Deezer Next 2020. I can’t wait for fans to see future projects we have coming up,” says Mavuso
“We are excited to have a rising talent like Langa Mavuso join the programme,” says Sotiris Moldovanos, Deezer Music Editor for Africa. “We love his music and look forward to bringing his sound closer to more music fans in South Africa and beyond.”
Joining Langa Deezer as a Global Next priority artist this year is Ali Gatie. Born in Yemen to Iraqi parents, Ali grew up in a small town in Ontario, Canada and is a rising star thanks to his talent as a rapper, singer and songwriter.
Ali moves between genres and styles and is riding high off his new track, What If I told You That I Love You. Meanwhile, his daily streams on Deezer jumped by 7,000% in the last 12 months following his 2019 single, It’s You. The song is an international success and put Ali on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
“I’m so honoured to be selected for Deezer Next 2020,” he says. “This is a big year of firsts for me – I have my first album coming soon, I’ve been able to sell out my first world tour, connect with my fans and release more music than ever. I’m so thrilled to add this to the list.”
Says Nigel Harding, VP of Artist Marketing at Deezer: “We’re huge fans of Ali’s music and can’t wait to give him our full support. Working closely with talented artists is really the best part of the job. This year, we’ve taken Deezer NEXT even wider. We’re proud to feature artists from eight countries and plan on announcing more in the coming months.”
Deezer was the first streaming service to launch a yearly programme to support emerging talent. Deezer Next’s alumni include stars like Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man. Fans can discover Ali Gatie, along with the rest of the Deezer Next 2020 lineup, on a dedicated Deezer Next Channel.
Sci-fi show The Orville lands on Showmax
The Orville has landed on Showmax, with seasons 1 and 2 of the hit sci-fi series now available to stream from the comfort of your captain’s chair.
It’s 400 years into the future, and Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) is nobody’s first choice for captaincy of exploratory space vessel The Orville. But with 3000 ships needing staff, he finally has a shot at his dream job. Along with his best friend and helmsman Lt. Gordon Malloy and the senior officers of The Orville, he’s raring to go.
The only thing he hasn’t banked on is Commander Kelly Grayson, his ex-wife (who cheated on him – with an alien), being appointed as his Executive Officer.
Fortunately, he won’t have long to sulk, because that‘s just the first curveball in a series of intergalactic and interpersonal challenges Ed and his crew of human, alien and non-biological lifeforms will face as they boldly go where… sci-fi fans have been praying someone would since the original Star Trek ended in 1969.
An unabashed homage to the early Star Trek series, this irreverent space adventure was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects last year. It also won the Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Television Series in 2018 and was nominated for a further five Saturn Awards, including Best Actor and Best Actress.
For fans who grew up on the brightly-lit, optimistic sci-fi of the last century, before used futures, dystopian space operas and conflicted superheroes came to define the genre, The Orville may satisfy a longing for a world where “you can go wherever you want in the known galaxy, and there’s a sense of wonder, awe and adventure.”
“When I was a kid, we had utopian science fiction,” MacFarlane says. “We had shows and movies that were hopeful and aspirational and presented a model for what we could do, as opposed to a warning about what’s going to happen if we don’t get our act together. It’s a real departure from all other science fiction that you’re seeing right now. That was really one of the big mission statements of this show: it’s got to be fun. It has to be dramatic, but it also has to be aspirational. It has to be something that sets out to solve some problems and be a place that you want to live in.”