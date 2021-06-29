Stream of the Day
Outsider: After Life discovers itself on PC
Game studio Once A Bird is bringing its award-winning narrative adventure, Outsider: After Life, to PC via Steam on 13 July.
Outsider is a thought-provoking adventure game that puts players in the (robotic) shoes of HUD-ini, an android who may be humanity’s last hope of survival. Journey with HUD-ini through an emotional story full of awe and wonder, shot in one continuous camera.
This galactic and cosmic adventure is fuelled by mystery, logically challenging puzzles, beautiful set pieces, and a captivating soundtrack.
Game features:
- Story-Focused Puzzles – Every puzzle is embedded into the captivating sci-fi narrative of Outsider: After Life. From restoring HUD-ini to exploring a now barren Earth, solving each puzzle will progress the story.
- The End of Humanity Never Looked so Good – From the adorable HUD-ini to the sweeping vistas of an alien planet, Outsider: After Life visuals pop with striking colours and beautiful hand-animated set-pieces.
- It Just Makes Sense – Gone are the days of using a rubber chicken as a zip-line. Every puzzle you’ll come across on your galactic journey can be solved with some mind-bending but fair logic.
- Interstellar Adventures Need a Soundtrack – A sci-fi adventure needs a ‘stellar’ soundtrack, and Outsider: After Life is no different. The dark and atmospheric tones sweep in to really drive home some key story beats.
Outsider: After Life will be available on PC via Steam from 13 July for $9.99/8.19€/£7.19. Accompanying the game release will be the stand-alone release of the Outsider: After Life soundtrack.
