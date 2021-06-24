Bethesda reveals Starfield – exclusively for Xbox and PC

Announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this month, Starfield will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PC on 11 November 2022 and will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass.

The exclusive release on Xbox and PC raised many eyebrows, as Bethesda has always released its games across all platforms until it was acquired by Microsoft. Its day one release on Xbox Game Pass marks an agressive push from Microsoft to make games accessible via a subscription service, similar to how a user would access movies on Netflix.

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation role-playing game set among the stars, players can create a character to explore worlds with unparalleled freedom as they embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

Bethesda’s head of marketing told GameSpot in an interview: “If a game that we’re making is no longer available on your platform, I totally understand if you are unhappy. I get it, those are all real feelings and frustrations. I don’t know how to allay the fears and concerns of PlayStation 5 fans other than to say, ‘Well, I’m a PlayStation 5 player as well’. And I’ve played games on that console, and there’s games I’m going to continue to play on it. But if you want to play Starfield? PC and Xbox.”

For more information on the game, visit: https://bethesda.net/en/game/starfield