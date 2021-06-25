Watch the ROG esports invitational on Twitch this weekend

Esports and gaming authority Mettlestate, in partnership with Asus, Republic of Gamers, Intel Gaming, Vodacom World and Ubisoft, will be broadcasting the Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) Invitational lll Grand Finals on 26 and 27 June 2021. Fans can watch the broadcast live on Mettlestate’s Twitch TV and DStv’s GINX esports TV channel (Channel 127).

Don’t miss South Africa’s best gamers vie for the top spot – and big money – in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, with a whopping prize pool of R 100 000, of which R 50 000 will go to the grand prize winner.

Juan Mouton, country marketing manager of Republic of Gamers for Asus South Africa, says, “Our partnership with Mettlestate for the Rainbow6 ROG Invitational is a continuation of a three-year relationship with the aim of working towards producing a world-class esports production on South African soil. The reason we have continued to invest in esports with Mettlestate as our partner is because of the shared acknowledgement that we as key stakeholders in South African eSports have a responsibility to grow the number of opportunities available to South African talent to develop and excel”.

The Grand Final schedule is as follows:

Match 1 – Saturday, 26th June from 09:00 to 12:00

Match 2 – Saturday, 26th June from 12:30 to 15:30

Match 3 – Sunday, 27th June from 09:00 to 12:00

Match 4 – Sunday, 27th June from 12:30 to 17:30

