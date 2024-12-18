Photo courtesy Citroën

The Citroën Aircross SUV is an invitation to redefine what practicality looks like in the compact SUV space. It makes a bold first impression, not because it tries to be aggressive or ostentatious, but because it quietly exudes confidence that its quirky design and clever tech will win you over without shouting for attention.

Citroën has equipped the updated Aircross with technology that delivers surprising substance to match its style. The centrepiece is a 10-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, which serves as the tech heart of the vehicle. With wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built-in, its seamless connectivity mean that navigation, music streaming, and calls integrate flawlessly with the driver’s smartphone. This not only offers convenience and a futuristic feel, it’s the kind of feature many higher-end vehicles still fail to get right, let alone at this price.

The MAX trim offers additional creature comforts: power-folding mirrors, rear air-conditioning vents, and ISOFIX child seat anchors that make family outings that much easier.

Such seemingly small touches add up to a vehicle that prioritises everyday practicality as much as it does innovation. It’s as if Citroën’s designers have been paying attention to what families actually want. Surprisingly, that is not a common attitude!

Not surprisingly, across the range, the Aircross comes equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring. Features like Hill Hold Control ensure that steep inclines don’t become stress tests, while the overall safety package feels robust and reassuring. Citroën’s focus on core safety rather than flashy driver-assist features makes sense at this price point, though some may miss more advanced tools like adaptive cruise control.

The Aircross is powered by two engine options aimed at different budgets and driving needs. The entry-level 1.2-litre PureTech 61kW engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, offers remarkable affordability at R269,900. It’s an ideal choice for city dwellers who prioritise fuel efficiency over raw power. For those looking for a more dynamic experience, the 1.2 Gen 3 PureTech turbo engine with 81kW and 205Nm of torque delivers better punch, especially on longer drives. Paired with a smooth six-speed automatic transmission, it provides enough responsiveness to hold its own in a competitive segment.

I found the real magic, however, in the ride quality. Citroën’s advanced suspension system transforms rough urban roads into a relatively smooth experience. The brand’s “magic carpet” suspension claim may sound like marketing fluff, but it’s hard to argue once you’ve glided over potholes and uneven surfaces with minimal discomfort.

Inside, the Aircross impresses with versatility. The 7-seater MAX Turbo variant adds a 5+2 configuration, offering flexibility for larger families or those occasional extra passengers. Admittedly, the third row is best suited for children or short journeys, but the ability to remove the additional seats and unlock a spacious 511-litre boot makes the Aircross a practical choice for road trips – or big shopping expeditions.

That’s not to say the Aircross is flawless. The entry-level engine can feel underpowered when fully loaded, and the third-row seats, while useful, won’t suit taller adults. The lack of advanced driver-assist features may disappoint buyers looking for the latest tech in safety systems. At its price, however, the Aircross makes a compelling case for balancing innovation, comfort, and affordability.

Pricing:

Citroën Aircross 1.2 PLUS 5MT R269,900 Citroën Aircross 1.2 MAX 6AT R354,900 Citroën Aircross MAX TURBO 6AT (7-seater) R364,900

The Aircross comes with a four-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/100,000km warranty, both backed by Stellantis’ WePledge promise.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.