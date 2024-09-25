Jetour stages SA tour de force

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Another Chinese automotive brand has entered SA, debuting the Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus models at startling prices, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Last week the South African automotive market welcomed yet another Chinese SUV brand as Jetour staged nothing less than a tour de force.

It unveiled two flagship models—the Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus— that it says will bring affordable luxury and cutting-edge technology to local consumers. Their prices will also startle competitors.

Jetour president Li Xueyong flew in from China to attend the launch and emphasised the brand’s long-term goals in the country.

“South Africa is a mature and highly competitive market,” he said. “We have focused on the South African market for a long time, with the aim of bringing the most popular products to customers here. We are fully prepared, backed by extensive customer research, robust product development, and strategic network service planning. The launch of the Dashing and X70 Plus today is just the beginning.”

Jetour, one of China’s fastest-growing automotive brands, combines sleek design, advanced features, and a focus on lifestyle and travel. Its messaging revolves around the “travel automotive” market, encapsulated in the brand name: a combination of “JET,” symbolising sleekness, speed, and success, and “TOUR,” which it says embodies freedom and adventure.

The company has ambitious targets for the South African market.

“By the end of this year, we aim for 2,000-unit sales, with a cumulative goal of 30,000 units over the next three years,” Xueyong said. It has sold more than 1.22-million vehicles globally across five product lines in just 70 months, and aims to enter the top 10 of SA passenger car sales in the next three years.

Nic Campbell, vice president of Jetour South Africa, said the company had already made a R100-million local investment in parts, with stock housed at its head office in Midrand, Johannesburg. It had also partnered with over 40 dealerships in key locations across South Africa.

He told GadgetWheels:

Jetour provided the following information on the two new models:

Jetour X70PLUS

Packed with cutting-edge technology, spacious interiors, and unmatched safety features, the 7-seater Jetour X70 PLUS is the ultimate in travel and style, designed for families and adventurers alike.

A commanding grille is flanked by two elongated LED headlights, with the advanced rear parking camera, and sensors ensuring effortless precision.

Advanced keyless entry, and rugged tyres are ready to meet the challenges of an active lifestyle, whether navigating the city’s concrete maze or exploring more remote or rugged terrain.

The in-cabin experience embodies modern elegance and understated confidence, with ambient lighting and finely detailed red stitching, highlighting every carefully considered design element.

While the Jetour X70 Plus may sport a striking exterior, its true essence lies within, where every detail, high-quality materials and advanced technology exudes exclusivity, intuition and modern comfort.

Premium Synthetic Leather Seats, a Panoramic Glass Sunroof and leading-edge safety features, such as Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more, make navigating the open road effortless and exhilarating.

Jetour Dashing

Confident, elegant and fashionable encapsulates the new Dashing model, tailored for city life with an emphasis on style and modern features.

The Dashing boasts sharp, athletic lines, multi-dimensional front face, and striking split-type LED headlights, along with a sloping coupe profile and muscular lines, blending strength with sophistication. The Dashing’s interior perfectly balances opulence with everyday usability. From the streamlined, minimalist design to the thoughtful placement of controls, every element is crafted with both beauty and functionality in mind.

Premium Synthetic Leather Seats and intuitive technology combine with intelligent safety systems which work tirelessly to anticipate potential hazards and respond accordingly.

Pricing and availability

The Jetour X70 Plus Momentum is priced at R454,900, while the Deluxe model is available for R484,900. The Jetour Dashing is priced at R439,900, with the Deluxe model costing R469,900.

Both models are now available at Jetour dealerships nationwide. For more information, visit https://jetour.co.za/.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

