Avatar Aang enters the Earth Kingdom today

Season two of Netflix’s live-action reimagining, now streaming, sends Aang into a seemingly impenetrable city as a powerful new ally joins the story.

Season two of Netflix’s live-action Avatar raises the stakes for a young hero still learning what the ancient role demands. The new episodes of the live-action reimagining are streaming from today (25 June 2026). The story follows Aang, the Avatar, on a quest to master the elements of air, water, fire and earth.

After saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation in the first season, Aang and his friends set off to find the Earth King and secure support for the war ahead. Their journey leads to Ba Sing Se, the seemingly impenetrable capital of the Earth Kingdom. Along the way, Aang meets Toph, an audacious blind earthbending master who he tries to convince to train him.

Gordon Cormier stars as Aang, alongside Miyako as Toph. Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley return as Katara and Sokka. Together, the group sets off on a mission to battle the fearsome Fire Lord Ozai, played by Daniel Dae Kim.

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai. Photo courtesy Netflix.

“Airbending comes from bagua and wushu, [which are] really flowy, smooth, and very similar to tai chi, actually. But earthbending comes from Hung Ga kung fu, which is really aggressive,” Cormier told Tudum, Netflix’s companion site. “Low stances, powerful moves, and stuff like that. It’s quite a nice change, actually. It’s really stompy and kicky and punchy rather than flowy and airbendy.”

Within Ba Sing Se’s walls, however, the Fire Nation’s royal Prince Zuko continues his quest to capture the Avatar. His mission is complicated by his status as a fugitive traitor from the Fire Nation, along with a conscience that makes him question his path. His formidable sister, Princess Azula, intensifies her pursuit. The Avatar and his companions soon learn that the most dangerous enemies may be hidden inside a city of walls and secrets.

Dallas Liu and Elizabeth Yu return as the firebending siblings Zuko and Azula. The cast includes Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Iroh), Momona Tamada (Ty Lee), and Thalia Tran (Mai).