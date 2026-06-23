‘Empulse’ shooter takes aim at action

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A new post-utopian game launching today focuses on wall-running, grappling, and mechs as paths to victory.

Empulse, a new first-person shooter, builds 6v6 battles around speed, vertical movement, and team-based control of mechs.

The action game, developed by 1047 Games, launches today (24 June 2026) in Early Access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Empulse is set across the post-utopian streets of Freehold, with each district designed around traversal. Players can chain wall-running and slides with grappling hooks, which build momentum, swing around cover, or pull enemies closer for one-hit melee attacks.

Holojumps and jetpacks extend movement chains by launching players through the air, while PAINT Bombs let players alter surfaces during a fight. Jump, Speed, Explosive, Heal and Sticky Bombs can change routes, create openings, or provide tactical advantages during combat.

Image courtesy Steam.

Mechs act as one of the main objectives during matches, with two giant robots spawning in the centre of the map each round and forcing teams to fight for control. Once claimed, a mech gives the pilot access to a chaingun, rockets, melee attacks, a deployable bubble shield, a dash for repositioning, and a charge jump that launches the mech into the air before landing with a shockwave.

The Early Access release is being positioned as a community-led development phase. 1047 Games says player feedback will guide future updates, including new modes, maps, weapons, mechs, and playstyles. According to the developer, balance changes for weapons, mechs, and modes will be based on how the community plays. Decisions will be shared openly, including features still being tested or held back.

Empulse launches without a store, battle pass, or microtransactions during the Early Access launch period. Cosmetics can be earned in-game. The game includes support for automatic gameplay capture through a partnership with Medal.tv, allowing players to clip and share gameplay moments.

Where to play Empulse

Empulse is available in Early Access on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam.