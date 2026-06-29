‘Batman v Superman’ battle comes to Netflix

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Zack Snyder’s 2016 movie, now streaming, sees the iconic heroes face off in a darker DC clash.

The superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which follows a conflict between Gotham’s Dark Knight and Metropolis’s Man of Steel, is streaming on Netflix from today (30 June 2026).

The 2016 DC Comics movie was directed by Zack Snyder and written by Chris Terrio and David S Goyer. The title is a follow-up to Man of Steel (2013) and the second film in the DC Extended Universe.

Dawn of Justice follows criminal mastermind Lex Luthor’s campaign to exploit public fear of Superman and manipulate Batman into seeing him as a threat. Tensions deepen when Superman is framed for murder during an international crisis. As the two heroes are pushed towards battle, Wonder Woman is drawn out of neutrality and back into action.

Photo courtesy WarnerBros.

The movie became one of the more debated entries in the DC Extended Universe after a commercially successful but critically divisive release. Critics and viewers were split over the film’s darker tone, dense mythology, and approach to the central heroes. Some criticised the pacing and bleak atmosphere, while others defended the film’s ambition, visual style, and attempt to treat superhero conflict as a political and moral crisis.

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill star as Batman and Superman, alongside Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor. The cast includes Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, and Holly Hunter.