Music doccie charts blues-rock life

A new documentary, ‘The Long Road’, follows guitarist Jared James Nichols’s rise from Wisconsin to the global stage.

The Long Road, a new long-form music documentary, offers an immersive look at the grit, grind, and rise of blues-rock standout Jared James Nichols. The musician has built an international profile through his high-volume guitar style, extensive touring, and signature artist work with Gibson and Epiphone.

The film is available to stream on the Gibson TV YouTube channel . The production aims to deliver a compelling portrait of one of today’s most electrifying performers while spotlighting the passion, perseverance, and musical spirit that drive the modern rock landscape.

Interviews include Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde, two influential guitarists in modern rock and metal. The documentary follows Nichols from his early life in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to his emergence as a touring blues-rock guitarist. The film documents the personal and professional highs and lows that have shaped him as an artist.

“At its core, The Long Road is a story of perseverance, capturing the relentless hustle required to carve out a successful career in today’s music landscape while staying true to the raw spirit of rock and roll,” says Gibson. “The documentary also highlights the creative process behind Nichols’ powerful brand new album, Louder Than Fate , released 5 June 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Jared James Nichols. Photo supplied.

“Produced and mixed by the Gramm Award-winning Jay Ruston, with additional production by Roger Alan Nichols (Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Hayley Williams of Paramore), the album was recorded at Studio 606 (Foo Fighters) and delivers a striking blend of thunderous riffs, expressive vocals, and emotionally charged songwriting that reinforces Nichols’ place in the new generation of guitar-driven artists.”

Louder Than Fate aims to balance muscle and melody, pairing hard-hitting rock anthems with more reflective, nuanced moments. Tracks like Bending or Breaking and Killing Time expand the sonic palette with subtle keyboards and cinematic string arrangements.

“More than just an album, Louder Than Fate is a declaration—an electrifying statement of resilience, conviction, and the unstoppable force of an artist who plays every note as if it truly matters. Loud, honest, and deeply human, this is Jared James Nichols at his absolute best.”

Over the past six years, cameras have followed Nichols through challenging and career-defining moments. The Long Road traces his rise and the dedication required to pursue a life in music.

“Since his breakout debut, Nichols has long built a reputation as one of the most profound guitarists and performers of his generation. Known for his unmistakable tone, fearless playing style, and commanding stage presence, he has toured extensively across the US and Europe, sharing stages with some of the biggest names in rock and earning praise from fans and critics alike.”

The 2026 Jared James Nichols tour includes the following events: