‘The Polygamist’ explores fragility of love

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A new South African drama, based on Sue Nyathi’s bestselling debut novel, comes to Netflix on 12 June.

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for a new South African drama called The Polygamist, which follows four women bound to one man in a fragile polygamous relationship.

The 22-episode series, based on Zimbabwean-born Sue Nyathi’s debut novel of the same name, is streaming from 12 June 2026. The show is produced by Stained Glass Productions.

Nyathi’s book, published in 2012, became a bestseller and established her as a prominent voice in African contemporary fiction, drawing strong reader response for its frank and emotionally charged portrayal of modern relationships.

The story centres on Jonasi Gomora, a self-made CEO whose carefully built life begins to unravel as the women in his world challenge the illusion of control behind his relationships.

Nyathi’s story is told through the perspectives of Joyce, Matipa, Essie, and Lindani. Each is drawn into Jonasi’s life for different reasons, from marriage and ambition to loyalty and survival.

The book moves beyond the image of polygamy as security or status, presenting marriage as a contested space shaped by desire, rivalry, and unequal power.

The Netflix show’s executive producers are Gugu Zuma-Ncube, Thuli Zuma, and Pepsi Pokane. The series is directed by Akin Omotoso, Rolie Nikiwe, and Nthabi Tau, with creative direction from Gugu Zuma-Ncube, Thuli Zuma, and Akin Omotoso. Busisiwe Zwane leads the writing team, alongside Nontuthuzelo Magoxo, Lorato Phefo, and Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube.

Gugu Gumede and S’dumo Mtshali star as Joyce and Jonasi Gomora. The cast includes Kwanele Mthethwa, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Kenneth Nkosi, Celeste Ntuli, Luyanda Zwane, Wonder Ndlovu, Noluthando Shabalala, Vuyo Biyela, and Lwazi Keith Tsebesha.