Audi Q3 makes the menu simpler

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The new Audi Q3 is a reminder that cars have changed dramatically, thanks to technology, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Once upon a time, the biggest excitement inside a vehicle was discovering that the radio had six preset stations. Now we have cars that can remember parking spaces, adjust themselves and keep an eye on what is happening around them. The new Audi Q3 has certainly joined that new era.

I had the opportunity to drive the latest Q3 through the beautiful surroundings of the Western Cape, where the combination of mountain passes, sweeping roads and scenic views provided the perfect backdrop to get to know Audi’s latest compact SUV. Thankfully, the Q3 is not just about looking good for the menu. It also proved that it is ready for real life.

Inside, Audi has created what it calls a digital stage, although thankfully it does not mean the driver needs to perform. The cabin combines an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit with a curved 12.8-inch MMI touch display, creating a modern interface that places important information in front of the driver.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The system is designed to be intuitive, with a cleaner layout that makes it easier to find what is needed without hunting through endless menus. There is a fine balance to achieve with technology in cars: too little and the vehicle feels like it belongs in the past; too much and one starts wondering if there is a need for a computer science qualification just to change the temperature.

The optional head-up display adds more convenience by projecting key information directly into the driver’s view. Instead of constantly looking down at the dashboard, I found details such as driving information and alerts appeared where I was already looking.

Audi has also tried to make the specification process easier by grouping many of the comfort, safety and assistance features into three optional technology packages. This is useful, because choosing vehicle options can sometimes feel like ordering at a restaurant where every extra topping sounds good – until the final bill arrives.

The Tech package includes a selection of features aimed at making driving easier. It comes with park assist plus and a 360-degree display, adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera, high-beam assist, keyless access and locking, electrically folding exterior mirrors, an auto-dimming interior mirror and front seat lumbar support.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The park assist system and cameras are particularly helpful in the real world, especially when parking spaces seem to shrink every year, while SUVs appear to get larger. The adaptive cruise control is also designed to reduce fatigue on longer journeys by helping maintain a safer distance from the vehicle ahead.

The Tech Plus package adds additional assistance. It includes everything from the Tech package, along with progressive steering, side assist with exit warning, rear cross-traffic assist and proactive occupant protection systems.

These features are designed to help in moments when attention can easily be divided. Side assist, for example, helps keep track of vehicles that might be hiding in a blind spot, while rear cross-traffic assist can be useful when reversing out of parking spaces where visibility is less than ideal.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Things become even more interesting with the Tech Pro package. It includes all the features from the Tech and Tech Plus packages, while adding Trained Parking, adaptive cruise assist plus with emergency assist, surround-view cameras, suspension with two-valve damper control, red brake calipers, electrically adjustable front seats, and memory functionality for the driver seat and exterior mirrors.

The standout feature is Trained Parking, a first for Audi. It is aimed at drivers who regularly park in the same places and would like the vehicle to remember those movements. The system can learn and store up to five parking manoeuvres, allowing the Q3 to automatically steer, accelerate and brake itself into a previously saved parking space.

It is almost like having a very patient parking assistant who never gets frustrated when changing minds halfway through the manoeuvre. The only difference is that this one lives inside the car and does not judge parking technique.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The new Audi Q3 shows how modern vehicles are becoming more than just transport. The best technology is the kind that helps without constantly demanding attention, and that seems to be the approach Audi has taken here.

*Pricing and availability for Audi Q3

Powertrain Trim SUV Sportback 1.4 TFSI 110kWS tronic Q3 R814 200 R849 200 Q3 Advanced R867 000 R902 000 Q3 S line R904 000 R939 000 Q3 S line Black R929 000 R964 000 Trim SUV Sportback 2.0 TDI 110kWS tronic Q3 R852 500 R887 500 Q3 Advanced R905 300 R940 300 Q3 S line R942 300 R977 300 Q3 S line Black R967 300 R1 002 300

All models are sold with a standard 5-year/100,000 km Audi Freeway Plan.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.