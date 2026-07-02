Car colour can cost you later

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

A few practical checks can help motorists choose a shade that suits everyday ownership, not only showroom appeal.

Most people choose the colour of a new car with their heart, guided by taste, personality, availability, or what looks best on the showroom floor. Yet that choice can follow them long after the keys are handed over, influencing comfort, maintenance, resale appeal, and the broader cost of ownership.

“Drivers often think about the make, model, features and monthly repayment, but colour can also affect the everyday realities of owning a vehicle,” says Keagan Sloman, head of product of financial services provider The Unlimited. “It’s not about one colour being right and another wrong. It’s about understanding the practical trade-offs before making the decision. From visibility and comfort to maintenance and resale appeal, the colour of your car isn’t something you should choose with your heart alone.”

Sloman suggests considering the following when choosing a car colour:

1. Visibility on the road

Vehicle visibility plays an important role in everyday driving, particularly in low-light or poor-weather conditions. Lighter-coloured vehicles are generally easier to spot in early mornings, rainy weather or at night, while darker vehicles can blend more easily into the shadows.

No colour is inherently safer, since safe driving depends on factors such as awareness, road conditions, maintenance, and proper use of headlights. Still, visibility should form part of the decision when choosing a vehicle.

2. Comfort in hot weather

In SA’s climate, car colour can affect how hot a vehicle feels after it’s been parked in the sun. Darker colours absorb more heat, while lighter shades reflect it. Air conditioning helps to cool the cab down after a while, but anyone who’s climbed into a car after it’s been standing in the sun knows those first few minutes can be very uncomfortable. So, for drivers who park outside often, colour can make a noticeable difference to day-to-day comfort.

3. Maintenance and everyday wear

Some paintwork is easier to maintain over time. Dark hues show dust, water spots, swirl marks and small scratches more clearly. Although they can look striking when clean, they usually need more regular upkeep to maintain that polished appearance.

Lighter-coloured vehicles, particularly silver and white, tend to hide dust and minor imperfections more effectively, making them less demanding to maintain.

Everyday wear is inevitable; parking lots, road debris, and daily use can all leave scratches or dents on your car over time, but the vehicle’s colour can affect how noticeable they become.

4. Resale appeal and buyer preference

For many South Africans, a vehicle is one of the biggest purchases they’ll make, which is why long-term resale appeal matters. Neutral finishes such as white, silver, grey and black remain popular because they attract a wider range of buyers. Bolder or more distinctive paintwork can also stand out, but it may suit more specific tastes.

Protecting long-term value

Colour alone won’t determine resale value, says Sloman, but it can influence buyer preference and overall market appeal.

“In the end, a car that’s been cared for mechanically and cosmetically will generally be more attractive to buyers when the time comes to sell,” he says. “Managing minor cosmetic damage with Scratch and Dent cover, and unexpected mechanical issues with a good motor warranty, can help protect the vehicle’s appearance, performance and long-term value.”