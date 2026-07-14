Changan champions economy

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

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The Changan Alsvin is a well-priced compact sedan that keeps fuel costs low, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

During my time with the Changan Alsvin, one thing became apparent: It has been designed for people who want simple, affordable transport without unpleasant surprises waiting around the corner.

Predictable running costs can make a massive difference for the first-time buyer, a small family, or even someone earning a living behind the wheel.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The fuel consumption was a welcome surprise in the Alsvin. It sips rather than gulps petrol, making it inexpensive to drive every day. With fuel prices refusing to stay still, every kilometre squeezed from a tank counts. That also makes the Alsvin an attractive option for the growing e-hailing market, where lower operating costs translate directly into better profits. Drivers covering hundreds of kilometres every week will appreciate a car that spends more time on the road than at the fuel pumps.

The Alsvin is one of the most affordable vehicles that focuses on offering the technology that matters most to everyday motorists.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Rather than filling the cabin with buttons, Changan has opted for a cleaner design, centred on a touchscreen infotainment system.

Technology highlights include:

A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display.

USB connectivity.

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls.

Rear parking camera.

Rear parking sensors.

Ahead of the driver, a digital instrument cluster provides key information clearly and neatly.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Although positioned as an affordable compact sedan, the Alsvin includes a respectable list of safety equipment. Depending on the model, this includes:

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP).

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

Dual front airbags.

ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

Rear-view camera and parking sensors.

The naturally aspirated engine is designed for efficiency rather than outright performance. Combined with its relatively light weight, the Alsvin returns excellent fuel consumption, typically around 6.2 to 6.4 litres/100 km in mixed driving, depending on driving style and traffic conditions.

*Pricing for the Changan Alsvin starts at R249,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.