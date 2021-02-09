Audi e-tron GT to be unveiled today

The world premiere of the electric large sedan from Audi will take place with two digital events planned on 9 February 2021.

Audi’s CEO Markus Duesmann, board member for sales and marketing Hildegard Wortmann, and designer Stella McCartney, will present the highlights of the new model.

The carmaker will make a virtual presentation of the new e-tron GT as part of the “Day of Progress” launch programme. Online streaming will begin at 2PM at the Neuburg an der Donau site with “Sprint of Progress”.

“Sprint of Progress” is where the model’s performance provided by its electronic drivetrain will be demonstrated. The world premiere of the Audi e-tron GT where its looks will be fully seen will then take place as part of a hour-long programme titled, “Celebration of Progress” at 8PM.

The 2-part launch will be able to be streamed from the following channels: