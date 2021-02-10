Little Nightmares II — out next week

Little Nightmares II is a suspense-adventure game where the user plays as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower.

Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, is his guide who helps Mono to discover the secrets of The Signal Tower and save Six from her fate. However, their journey will not be straightforward as they will face threats from the residents of their world.

Created by Bandai Namco, the game developer has released a new trailer for the game ahead of its release next week featuring Derren Brown — award-winning illusionist and mentalist. The trailer is set within the Little Nightmares world, with Derren aiming to take the viewer on a journey through their deepest fears and nightmares.

He explores the depths of what the viewer will feel and dread as they try to escape the dark void they find themselves in. The viewer is meant to discover what their nightmares are and, if they are dreams or their reality.

Little Nightmares II will be available on 11 February 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will be available later in 2021 for owner of Sony’s and Xbox’s next-gen consoles — as a free upgrade if they purchase the current version of the game.

