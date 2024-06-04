Asus unveils portfolio of AI-Powered Copilot+ PCs

At Computex 2024 in Taipei last week, the company rolled out an AI laptop lineup that includes creator, ultraportable, gaming and mainstream machines.

Asus has joined the era of AI PCs. More specifically, it has announced a full portfolio of laptops labelled Copilot+ PCs

At Computex 2024 in Taipei last week, it launched new models across its ProArt, Zenbook and Vivobook portfolios.

Asus provided the following information:

For creators, the three new ASUS ProArt laptops deliver an unprecedented combination of portability and power, with three form factors designed to empower creativity in any environment or setting. The rugged yet lightweight designs allow users to unleash creativity wherever their life story goes. The new model lineup includes the 16-inch ProArt P16 clamshell and the 13-inch ProArt PX13 convertible powered by the up to 50 TOPS AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor — one of the latest Ryzen AI 300 Series processors — with up to a 321 TOPS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and the 13-inch PZ13 detachable based on the AI-enabled Snapdragon X series Platform. These devices will streamline the creative process with the full spectrum of creative tools at the user’s fingertips, including the ASUS DialPad, the new AI-powered StoryCube and MuseTree apps, and the ProArt Creator Hub control center.

Design and technology enthusiasts will appreciate the fusion of art and technology that characterises the functional aesthetics of the premium 16-inch ultraportable ASUS Zenbook S 16 (UM5606), which despite being only 1.1 cm thin houses up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, and is packed with innovation, from its unique Ceraluminum lid cover to its CNC-machined geometric grille design. Ceraluminum is a new durable high-tech ceramic with an entirely new look and feel.

At its recent dedicated launch event, the new ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) became the company’s first Copilot+ PC. It’s a sleek AI-powered laptop designed for those who demand more, boosted by the efficient power of the AI-enabled Snapdragon X Elite Platform. Existing 2024 models in the Vivobook family — the 14-inch Vivobook S14 (M5406), the 15.6-inch Vivobook S 15 (M5506), and the 16-inch Vivobook S (M5606) — now have refreshed specifications and are all available with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. The new Windows AI features, such as Recall and Cocreator in Paint, will be coming to ASUS Vivobook S 15 on June 18, with the rest of the models receiving a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences when available.

AI for creators: ASUS ProArt P16 / ProArt PX13 / ProArt PZ13

The new ASUS ProArt AI laptop lineup is designed to empower every creator — whether they are everyday users, outdoor content creators, or professionals — to transform their precious life moments into enduring stories. The lightweight, durable and powerful laptops allow users to create anywhere, create faster, and create smarter.

All three new models are Copilot+ PCs and feature the ASUS-exclusive StoryCube and MuseTree apps to enable smarter and more streamlined creative workflows, made possible by the power of fully-local AI. StoryCube is a smart, convenient, and powerful digital asset-management tool with AI assistance for scene categorisation and clip generation, allowing users to effortlessly manage and export the contents of their file library. MuseTree transforms inspiration into imagery swiftly, allowing users to generate more creativity through simple graphical interactions, while intelligently storing and managing their ideas at all times. The devices also include a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to your everyday AI companion.

The 16-inch ProArt P16 laptop delivers unparalleled creative on-the-go experiences anywhere, boasting cutting-edge components within its premium-feel black chassis that’s just 14.9 mm thin and 1.85 kg light. Powered by a 50 TOPS NPU integrated into the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU that can deliver up to 321 TOPS, it becomes the first AI PC of its kind built for advanced AI workflows across creativity, gaming, productivity and more. Its GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU provides creatives with RTX AI acceleration in top 2D, 3D, video editing and streaming apps. RTX GPUs breeze through video editing tasks 2.5x faster with DaVinci Resolve. Adobe Premiere Pro’s AI Speech Enhance runs 4.5x faster. 3D is accelerated by as much as 6x in Autodesk Arnold. And ProArt P16 has access to exclusive NVIDIA AI software like NVIDIA Broadcast, RTX Video, and the ChatRTX tech demo.

For increased portability, the 1.38 kg 13-inch ProArt PX13 convertible laptop is designed to excel in any user scenario, with a 360° hinge that allows seamless flipping between laptop, tent, stand or tablet modes. Whether creating on-the-go or working from home, its high-resolution 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display ensures lifelike visuals that captivate and inspire. Powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, ProArt PX13 is an NVIDIA Studio-validated laptop, with up to a GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU that delivers over 300 TOPS for an advanced AI PC experience, enabling creators to unlock unique AI capabilities and dive into AI-accelerated workflows, from textures to lighting effects to AI-generated imagery. Along with ultrafast WiFi 7 connectivity, there are extensive I/O ports including twin 40 Gbps USB4 for fast charging and external displays, HDMI 2.1 FRL, and a UHS-II MicroSD card reader for quick action-cam transfers.

Finally, the ultracompact and ultraportable ProArt PZ13 detachable laptop enables users to experience the ultimate portability without sacrificing performance. Weighing just 0.85 kg, this device packs a punch with its AI-enabled Snapdragon X Series processor, 3K ASUS Lumina OLED screen and Copilot+ PC AI capabilities. Whether working on the go or enjoying multimedia content, the lifelike visuals provided by the world-leading display ensure an immersive experience. PZ13 has dual functionality as a tablet or a laptop, thanks to its magnetically-attached full-size detachable keyboard. The long-lasting 70 Wh battery, IP52-rated durability for dust and water resistance, and an SD slot with a microSD adapter all combine to make this device the perfect choice for ultimate creative mobility.

Additionally, across the new ProArt laptop lineup, ASUS and CapCut have partnered to give users an exclusive free six-month CapCut membership program that provides access to premium features and thousands of assets, giving them the benefits of a flexible editing workflow, magical AI tools, and a stock library.

AI for the highly mobile: ASUS Zenbook S 16 (UM5606)

A stunning fusion of art and technology, the premium ASUS Zenbook S 16 is a sleek and lightweight ultraportable, measuring just 1.1 cm slim and weighing 1.5 kg. It’s a masterpiece of craftsmanship that, despite its ultra-sleek design, can deliver up to 28 W TDP and 50 TOPS from the NPU in its formidable AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, aided by an advanced 3D vapor-chamber cooling system that’s unique in such a slim device, and which is capable of ultra-quiet <25 dB cooling. In the CNC-machined keyboard area, a novel geometric grille design ensures maximum airflow while reducing dust ingress.

The all-metal chassis features an outer lid made of Ceraluminum — our exclusive new material that blends the beauty and feel of ceramic with the strength of aluminum. Ceraluminum is durable and has a pleasantly warm and tactile feel compared to aluminum. The device is available in elegant Scandinavian White or sophisticated Zumaia Gray.

Equipped with a highly efficient 78 Wh battery, and a full array of I/O ports — including two USB4, USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI, an audio jack, and an SD card reader — on-the-go connectivity is seamless.

Users can prepare to enjoy lightning-fast responsiveness with up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD and up to 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM. The immersive 16-inch 3K 16:10 panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, NanoEdge bezels, and a 90% screen-to-body ratio offers stunning home theater-grade visuals. Certified by TÜV, with low blue-light and flicker-free technology, it also ensures the highest degree of eye protection. With the six-speaker sound system — unprecedented in such a compact device — the laptop delivers cinematic sound, and AI Noise Cancelation for enhanced conference calls makes sure that calls are clear and undisturbed by the world around. The FHD AiSense IR camera supports AI effects, while Dolby Atmos provides multi-dimensional sound. With a 40%-larger 16:10 touchpad supporting smart gestures for easy navigation and control, the user experience is further elevated.

Zenbook S 16 also includes enhanced privacy features. Inside, the Microsoft Pluton security processor creates a protective boundary around critical components to safeguard them from external threats. Outside, the FHD AiSense IR camera supports Windows Hello, Adaptive Lock and Dimming, Windows passkeys. It enables users to log in to apps and accounts with just their face.

AI for all: ASUS Vivobook S series

ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) is at the vanguard of the new-era ASUS AI PCs, kickstarting the new paradigm at its recent dedicated launch event. This 1.47 cm-thin, 1.42 kg-light 15.6-inch ultraportable laptop was the company’s first Copilot+ PC to launch, harnessing the AI power of the Snapdragon X Elite Platform with its hardware-accelerated AI functions and a powerful battery that delivers up to 18 hours of seamless productivity or entertainment. Leveraging this powerful hardware, ASUS Vivobook S 15 integrates advanced features such as Windows Studio Effects, which adjusts lighting and offers new creative filters to enhance call collaboration, and ASUS AiSense Camera with AI-powered Security, enabling the adaptive lock feature to auto-lock when the users walks away and auto-unlock upon their return, as well as auto-dimming when the user looks away.

Furthermore, it incorporates Live Captions that turns any audio that passes through the PC into a single, English-language caption experience, in real time on screen across all apps consistently; and Cocreator, which empowers users to transform sketches into finished artworks using natural language to describe what they want to create. These innovative technologies not only enhance security and privacy but also elevate the audiovisual experience and unlock creativity. The expansive 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display and immersive Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos audio system are encased in a premium all-metal 1.47 cm-thin, 1.42 kg-light body that’s built for effortless mobility. The mood-setting single-zone RGB keyboard features a dedicated Copilot key for quick AI assistance that will revolutionise work and play.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 also offers incredible on-the-go connectivity with WiFi 7 and a full set of I/O ports — including two full-function USB4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack.

In order to provide the latest AI capabilities to the widest range of users, the existing ASUS Vivobook S lineup has been refreshed to feature up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. The 14-inch ASUS Vivobook S14 (M5406), the 15.6-inch ASUS Vivobook S 15 (M5506), and the 16-inch ASUS Vivobook S (M5606) have all been reimagined for 2024 with even slimmer and lighter designs. Sporting elegant all-metal chassis, these laptops start at a mere 1.39 cm in thickness and weigh as little as 1.3 kg. Alongside their exceptional portability and minimalist aesthetics, they boast uncompromising performance powered by the latest AMD Radeon graphics, up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory, and lightning-fast up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Enhanced cooling is ensured by the ASUS IceCool thermal technology, now featuring two heat pipes, two 97-blade IceBlade fans, and two air vents.

AI for gaming: TUF Gaming A14 and A16

Also announced today were two new models in the popular TUF Gaming laptop series, the 14-inch TUF Gaming A14 and the 16-inch TUF Gaming A16. These feature new ultraportable chassis designs, up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, and dedicated NVIDIA GPUs. Combined with improved cooling and superior upgradeability, the new TUF Gaming laptops are the most advanced yet.

Thanks to their AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, with a built-in NPU capable of 50 TOPS of AI performance, the new TUF laptops can enhance productivity with AI features such as background blur and eye-gaze correction with low power consumption. For creators or gamers doing more demanding AI tasks such as gaming or local image generating, the laptops are accelerated by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs with up to 371 TOPS. Gaming features like DLSS super resolution, frame generation, and ray reconstruction will also run with excellent performance, making for a perfect companion to the 2.5K 165 Hz displays on both machines.