Honor AI Image Engine invites users on photo journey

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Honor has positioned itself as the first smartphone maker to fuse capabilities of cloud AI and on-device AI within mobile imaging.

With smartphone usage scenarios continuing to diversify, from portrait photography to telephoto imagery and quick snapshots, consumers expect versatile photography capabilities from a single device.

In response to this evolving demand, global technology brand Honor has fine-tuned its smartphones’ hardware and software components to leverage AI in order to enhance photography capabilities.

The result is an evolved AI-driven Image Engine that pushes smartphone photography boundaries. First introduced in 2021, the original Honor Image Engine used AI to blend images from multiple lenses for sharper results. The second version added Millisecond Falcon Capture and Ultra-fusion Computational Optics, boosting speed and image quality.

Now, with the AI-powered Honor Image Engine, integrated into the Magic7 Series, Honor has introduced the industry’s first on-device, plus cloud, mobile imaging system. It now offers advanced features that master light and shadow for stunning photos.

The AI Honor Image Engine features three specialised large models: the Light and Shadow Portrait Model for static scenes, the Telephoto Enhancement Model for sharp, detailed images, and the Capture Enhancement Model for better motion shots. Together, these models allow the Magic7 Series to offer advanced AI-driven photography that covers action, portraits, and telephoto shots for an immersive, cutting-edge experience.

Mastering Light and Shadow

Smartphone portrait photography is enhanced with the AI Honor Image Engine, integrating the Light and Shadow Portrait and Telephoto Enhancement Models. This system powers advanced features, such as AI-enhanced Portrait, All-scenario Harcourt Portrait, AI Super Zoom, and Stage Mode, featured in the Honor Magic7 Series.

The AI-enhanced Portrait offers ultra-high-definition portraits across a 1X to 6X focal length, enhancing image quality with AI Resolution Enhancement, noise reduction, and dynamic pixel adjustments. It optimises lighting for better clarity in both well-lit and low-light conditions, enhancing dynamic range and colour transitions for more natural, detailed portraits.

Stage Mode, powered by the Light and Shadow Portrait Model, captures high-quality performance moments with refined exposure and vivid colors, even in complex lighting like concerts and festivals. The AI-enabled bokeh effect replicates real optical systems, ensuring sharp subjects with smooth background transitions.

The All-Scenario Harcourt Portrait feature provides studio-like image quality at any distance, now with a 6X focal length for greater flexibility. It refines skin tones and facial details while preserving natural characteristics, making it ideal for professional-looking portraits.

Enhancing versatility with AI Super Zoom

The Honor Magic7 Pro boasts the Honor AI Falcon Camera Systems, featuring a pioneering 200MP Telephoto Camera with an advanced 1/1.4” telephoto sensor and a large f/2.6 aperture. To achieve professional telephoto lens standards, Honor has crafted a proprietary structure that includes a dual lens group with an aspherical lens, which aids in reducing stray light, minimising dispersion, and enhancing overall optical performance.

By merging cutting-edge hardware with the Telephoto Enhancement Large Model on cloud, Honor has introduced a groundbreaking AI Super Zoom feature, designed for framing the beauty of scenery, including natural landscape. This feature enables remarkable focal lengths, ranging from 30x to 100x, along with AI-enhanced resolution, allowing users to capture detailed, sharp images even at significant distances.

The Telephoto Enhancement Large Model on the cloud is capable of driving 12.4-billion parameters data to enhance image quality and generate vivid details at high speed. To achieve this, the cloud large model processes data 1270-billion for each shot.

Advancing intent recognition

Tailored for diverse motion scenarios, the AI Honor Image Engine integrates the Capture Enhancement Large Model, enhancing the image quality of moving scenes through AI Motion Sensing Capture and HD Super Burst. The AI Motion Sensing Capture, powered by an AI-driven intent recognition engine, excels at capturing motion shots by analysing and identifying subject movements.

Through capabilities like subject detection and facial evaluation, this engine swiftly recognises various shooting subjects, from humans to beloved pets like cats and dogs, while discerning subtle facial expressions and body gestures. This enables users to capture special moments with their companions, using AI Motion Sensing Capture.

Acknowledging the increasing popularity of sports photography, Honor has consistently advanced its hardware and software to improve capture speed and image clarity, allowing users to capture near-professional sports images.

The new HD Super Burst feature also allows users to capture rapid sequences at 10 frames per second, expanding opportunities for snapshot photography on smartphones. From capturing a leisurely jog to sports events like a swimming competition, the feature enables the camera to swiftly detect and predict the movement of shooting subjects, allowing users to capture moments with clarity and precision on every shot, regardless of the setting or intensity of the action.

Honor sets new AI standards

Honor says it has redefined the standards of AI excellence within smartphone photography and strives to provide users with the utmost intelligent capturing experience. Powered by the potent AI Honor Image Engine, the Honor Magic7 Series allows users to embark on a holistic AI-centric photography journey, catering to the varied and evolving photography needs of users.

Honor has positioned itself as the first smartphone manufacturer to seamlessly fuse the capabilities of cloud AI and on-device AI within mobile imaging, underscoring a dedication to establishing new benchmarks within the industry.