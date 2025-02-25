Work hard, travel light with Asus P5

Photo courtesy Asus

The lightweight ExpertBook P5 combines strong performance with long battery life and AI-powered features, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

Combining strong performance with lightweight portability, the Asus ExpertBook P5 (P5405) offers midrange affordability with well-rounded business-focused features. This includes AI-driven enhancements, and a long battery life.

Weighing 1.3kg and designed for professionals, the P5 delivers a seamless experience for everyday work, while being compact and light.

The 14-inch 2.5K IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals and reduces glare. Notably, it provides a comfortable viewing experience with minimal eye strain during extended use. While it lacks the deep contrast of an OLED panel, it delivers sharp and clear images, though the colours may not appear as vivid. The screen size may feel restrictive for video editing or viewing multiple applications simultaneously.

Photo courtesy Asus

The laptop’s build quality is robust, featuring a military-grade aluminium chassis that meets US MIL-STD 810H standards. This ensures durability for daily office use and when travelling. The 180-degree hinge adds versatility, allowing the screen to lie flat for presentations or collaborative work.

Power and battery

The P5 is powered by Intel’s next-generation Lunar Lake processors, paired with an Intel Arc 140V GPU and an Intel AI Boost NPU. With up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, the laptop handles multitasking with ease.

The device runs smoothly while juggling video editing software, Microsoft Office applications, and multiple browser tabs simultaneously. The inclusion of AI-driven features, such as automated file management and AI-powered meeting notes, further enhances productivity by streamlining workflows.

The laptop operates quietly with efficient thermal management, but it did become noticeably hot underneath during a system reset.

Battery life is a standout feature, with the P5 lasting around 12 hours on a single charge at full brightness. While the charging process is somewhat slow, taking about two hours for a full charge, it reaches 75% after an hour.

Ample storage is available with a dual SSD configuration supporting up to 3TB, providing space for business files and applications.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro and supports Wi-Fi 7, providing fast and reliable connectivity. This is particularly beneficial for professionals who work across different environments and require consistent performance. However, it lacks an ethernet port for a direct internet connection.

Security and ports

Security is a key focus for the P5, as expected in a business laptop. The Adaptive Lock feature automatically secures the device when the user steps away, while TPM 2.0 encryption safeguards sensitive data. Biometric authentication is available via a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button and an IR camera for Windows Hello login, offering both security and convenience.

The laptop includes NIST-155-ready BIOS and Windows Secured-core PC technologies, adding layers of firmware and hardware security. For physical security, a Kensington Nano Security Slot is provided.

Port selection is adequate, featuring two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports (compliant with USB4 and supporting display and power delivery), one HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Notably absent is an SD card reader, which may inconvenience photographers and creatives who rely on expandable storage.

Trackpad, keyboard, and webcam

The keyboard is comfortable for extended typing sessions, with a responsive layout and a backlight for low-light environments. However, it lacks per-key customisation. The trackpad, with its silver outline, is visually appealing and performs well, offering precise tracking and smooth gestures.

The webcam, while functional, is not a highlight. It includes a physical lens shutter for privacy, but the image quality falls short. For virtual meetings, the AI noise cancellation and voiceprint technology help improve audio clarity, reducing background noise and enhancing voice quality.

Why does it matter?

The Asus ExpertBook P5 is a compelling option for professionals seeking a midrange laptop with well-rounded business features. The integration of AI-driven capabilities, such as automated workflows and enhanced security, sets it apart from predecessors.

With up to three times the AI performance improvement over previous generations, the P5 is well-suited for those looking to optimise efficiency. The device represents a solid investment for businesses and individuals prioritising performance, portability, and productivity.

How much does it cost?

The Asus ExpertBook P5 (P5405) is available at a recommended retail price of R25,999 on the Asus e-store here.

What are the biggest negatives?

The 2.5K IPS display, while sharp, lacks contrast of an OLED.

No SD card or Ethernet ports.

Webcam quality is underwhelming.

What are the biggest positives?

The 144hz screen provides smooth visuals and is comfortable to view during extended use.

Solid battery life of up to 12 hours, with decent charging speeds.

Strong performance, supported by ample storage and solid memory.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @Jas2Bann.

