New AI app helps diagnose breast cancer

AstraZeneca and Medsol AI Solutions showing new Breast Cancer AI care app

The Breast AI app is aimed at swift diagnosis and personalised care in underserved SA communities.

A cancer care application designed to provide swift diagnosis and personalised care for individuals residing in rural areas has been launched by AstraZeneca and Medsol AI Solutions.

The Breast AI app offers real-time breast ultrasound scanning with predictive analysis of possible malignancies at an accuracy rate of 97.6%. It features wireless, built-in Wi-Fi ultrasound probe technology.

It was launched as part of Project Flamingo and the BHF Tintswalo initiative to address the pressing need for accessible and efficient cancer care in underserved communities.

The app leverages AI algorithms to enable remote screening and diagnosis of breast cancer.

By using a smartphone or tablet, users can input their symptoms and medical history, which the AI then analyses to provide a preliminary diagnosis. This rapid assessment empowers individuals to take proactive steps towards seeking appropriate medical attention without extensive travel or long wait times.

With cancer as a leading cause of mortality worldwide, the initiative seeks to promote timely diagnosis and treatment to improve patient outcomes. This helps individuals living in rural and remote areas, who often face significant barriers in accessing specialised healthcare services, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment initiation.

The incidence of breast cancer in SA has steadily increased over the last 20 years, accounting for 21.46% of all new cancers. According to the National Cancer Registry, an average of 6,849 new cases per year were reported, including 19.89% in white women, 20.87% in black women, 26.63% in coloured women, and 35.44% in Indian women. This increase necessitated the declaration of the disease as a priority by the South African National Department of Health, leading to the creation of the National Breast Cancer Policy Guidelines.

“By combining AstraZeneca’s commitment to advancing healthcare with Medsol AI Solutions’ innovative technology, we aim to pioneer accessible and effective cancer care solutions in rural South Africa,” says Deepak Arora, country president African Cluster at AstraZeneca.

“Through this initiative, we aspire to not only improve health outcomes but also to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to proactively manage their health. This collaboration underscores our dedication to driving meaningful change and fostering a healthier future for communities across South Africa.”

Dr. Mashilane Khomotso, medical director of the African Cluster (SA, SSA, FSA) at AstraZeneca, says: “By harnessing the power of AI technology, we aim to democratise access to high-quality healthcare services and improve health outcomes for individuals living in rural areas. We believe it will curb hesitancy towards screening and increase survival rates.”

Dr. Kathryn Malherbe, CEO of MedSol AI, says: “At Medsol AI Solutions, we are committed to leveraging AI for social good, and our collaboration with AstraZeneca exemplifies this commitment. Building trust with patients is key to us. We will not relent in building engagements within these marginalised communities to educate them on the need for regular check-ups and not just seeing a doctor only when there is a problem.”