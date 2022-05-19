Asus ROG launches new laptops

The ROG Strix and ROG Flow lines each usher in a new gaming laptop, ROG Slash adds new bags and apparel, and a new parkour game comes to ROG Citadel XV.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) this week announced multiple new gaming products at its For Those Who Dare: Boundless virtual event. The new launches include two high-performance ROG Strix and ROG Flow gaming laptops, a series of new bags and apparel from ROG Slash, the Team ROG initiative, and a standalone first-person parkour game for ROG Citadel XV. ROG is dedicated to giving gamers the best technology, products and experiences possible, and the For Those Who Dare: Boundless event is a continuation of that commitment.

ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition

The new ROG Strix S 17 Special Edition houses the latest hardware and cutting-edge cooling solutions to power class-leading gaming experiences. A custom vapour chamber, paired with ROG’s exclusive Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal applied to both the CPU and GPU, allows the Scar 17 SE to push its hardware further. With a maximum CPU TDP of 65 W and a maximum GPU TGP of 175 W with Dynamic Boost, the laptop has the horsepower to reach the bleeding edge of high refresh rate gaming without breaking a sweat.

The Scar 17 SE continues to dominate with a full suite of high-end components, ensuring that gamers never encounter a bottleneck. Offering either FHD 360 Hz or QHD 240 Hz panel options, both with just 3 ms response times, the Scar 17 SE provides crystal-clear motion clarity, no matter the resolution. With up to 64 GB of blazingly-fast DDR5 4800 MHz RAM and PCIe Gen 4 storage in a RAID 0 array, this gaming juggernaut leaves loading times in the dust.

The machine also features a distinct cyberpunk aesthetic, with first-of-its-kind invisible ink applied directly to its metal chassis. In normal lighting, this substance has a matte metallic texture, but with a UV flashlight, the ink appears green and blue, and offers in-game hints for Scar Runner.

ROG Flow X16

The new ROG Flow X16 is a 16-inch thin and light convertible laptop, powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, with support for the XG Mobile family of external GPUs, all while weighing just 2.1 kg. The Flow X16 also features the flagship ROG Nebula HDR Display, a dazzling QHD / 165 Hz Mini LED panel with 1100 nits peak brightness and a 100% DCI-P3 gamut. ROG has not sacrificed usability and upgradeability for this thin and light form factor. These premium parts are complemented by the all-new Frost Force Technology and Pulsar Heatsink, featuring three fans and a high-density heatsink to keep performance high and temperatures low.

Expanded ROG Slash fashion line

Inspired by cyberpunk and the code that builds our modern virtual world, these products offer versatile bag and apparel options, are built with premium materials, and are designed with gaming culture at their core.

ROG Slash is also defined by its versatile utility and durable build quality. With adjustable straps, multiple compartments, and water-repellent TPU materials, the Crossbody Bag, Backpack, Hip Bag, and Protective Laptop Bag are ready to secure the essentials of everyday life, while the new Cobra Buckle Cap and Bucket Hat offer standout style and protection from the elements.

Celebrate gaming with #TeamROG

Team ROG is expanding its roster in 2022, pairing high-end ROG products with a diverse cast of influencers, professional gamers, content creators and athletes from around the world. Team ROG members have all agreed to join ROG in promoting gaming across the globe.

ROG is delighted to continue the current partnership with esports team Misfits Gaming as a part of the broader Team ROG initiative. ROG is also pleased to announce a new partnership with ReKT Gaming, an organization that operates esports teams and content creation across a range of today’s most popular games.

Players vault to new heights in Scar Runner

Available as an expansion of the ROG Citadel XV game, Scar Runner is a first-person parkour game following the story of X, who is in a race against time to recover critical information. This title also ties in with the physical chassis of the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition, with clues hidden on the laptop itself. Scar Runner is launching alongside a giveaway campaign with over $20,000 in prizes available, including the Strix Scar 17 SE and ROG Slash apparel. The campaign will run from 17 May to 30 June 2022, and complete campaign information can be found here.