Asus boosts creativity – and ergonomics

The Asus Zenbook 16X OLED laptop is designed for individuals who create content and seek high-end aesthetics and largely uncompromised ergonomics. The changing lighting is quite beautiful to look at when you’re taking a break and just need somewhere to stare. It comes with a package that includes a mix of looks, good inputs and IO, an OLED display, a large battery, and decent performance with most applications.

The laptop is a modification of the Zenbook’s original industrial design. Its interior structure has been changed to allow room for the Asus Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra) hinge, which features the Asus Dial and raises the keyboard to an ergonomic viewing angle while improving thermal performance. The ergonomic raised keyboard was a first for me and I found it to be a great touch, especially when trying to correct posture while working.

The Asus Dial is an intuitive physical controller that allows users to adjust settings precisely while working with creative software programmes like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, After Effects, Illustrator, and other programs that support shortcut actions.

The device has been called a designer’s dream, and with its features, it is easy to see why.

The display and keyboard raise up to seven degrees, resulting in an inclined typing surface and 30% more airflow. This is great if you ever worry about your laptop heating up too much after long periods of use. The large touchpad is to the left of the Asus Dial, which gives the keyboard deck a futuristic appearance. Keyboard lighting is augmented by side RGB lightbars that illuminate the edges of the chassis immediately underneath the keyboard.

The lightbar and keyboard can both be set up to flash various colours in response to certain system events. For instance, the lights flash colours in rhythm to your mouse clicks when you use MyAsusapp to adjust the thermal settings. The lights can respond to a USB device being plugged in, the laptop entering the battery-saving mode, and switching between foreground apps.

The Zenbook is a laptop that many with design goals would appreciate. Someone who is looking for a more portable device would probably not understand the weight of the machine.

Connectivity is sufficient, with two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a full-size HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a full-size SD card reader. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 provide up-to-date wireless connectivity.

Price: The Zenbook is available at Asus online for R59 999.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602, 12th Gen Intel)｜Laptops For Creators｜ASUS Global