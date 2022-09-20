Fujifilm X-H2 mirrorless camera

Capturing up to 160MP high-resolution stills plus high-definition 8K/30P video, the X-H2 joins the X-H2S on top of the X Series range

Fujifilm South Africa has released the local pricing and availability of the newly announced X-H2 mirrorless camera, joining the X-H2S as Fujifilm’s flagship X Series cameras. Featuring the new back-illuminated 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and the high-speed X-Processor 5, the X-H2 boasts the highest image quality in the history of the X Series.

The X-H2 is capable of capturing up to 160MP high-resolution stills plus high-definition 8K/30P video and offers a shutter speed as fast as 1/180000 sec alongside ISO125 as standard sensitivity.

Landing in South Africa in mid-September, the Fujifilm X-H2 is set to retail for a suggested R33 000 incl. VAT for the body, with the Fujifilm X-H2 and XF 16-80mm f/4 lens kit going for a suggested R39 000.

Joining the X-H2S on top

Earlier this year, Fujifilm introduced the X-H2S, the other X Series flagship, suited to capture moving subjects thanks to the ability to take up to 40 frames per second in blackout-free continuous shooting. It included a stacked-layer back-illuminated 26.16MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HS, compared to the back-illuminated 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor on the X-H2.

The high-speed X-H2S excels in shooting a moving subject, whereas the new high-resolution X-H2 delivers exceptional image quality that transcends the normal quality limit for the format. By developing a double-flagship structure by adding the X-H2 to the X-H2S, Fujifilm ensures to cater to all the shooting needs of professional photographers and videographers.

160MP Pixel Shift

Back to the X-H2. For a suggested R33 000, consumers receive the first X Series camera that provides the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function to enable 4x higher image resolution and accurate colour reproduction. This enables the camera to produce images of up to 160MP in size. It does so by using the five-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) to shift the image sensor at high precision in order to carry out automatic shooting of 20 frames with a single click of the shutter.

The dedicated Pixel Shift Combiner software processes the captured frames to generate an image containing some 160 million pixels, which is perfect for commercial photography and digital archiving of cultural assets. Pixel Shift first appeared on Fujifilm’s GFX series of medium format digital cameras.

Advanced stills capturing capabilities

The X-H2’s new 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor has an improved pixel structure to efficiently bring in a greater amount of light. This means ISO125 (compared to ISO160 on the X-H2S) is available as a standard sensitivity, which is particularly beneficial during daytime outdoor shooting or to take advantage of fast lenses to produce beautiful bokeh.

The use of the new sensor and the resulting ability to control exposure time at a greater precision has improved the fastest shutter speed for the electronic shutter by approximately 2.5 stops – from the previous X-T4’s 1/32000 sec to a significant 1/180000 sec on the X-H2. This allows users to leave the aperture wide open in glary conditions such as a sunny beach or to capture a split-second motion in the studio and other locations.

All this is complimented with subject-detection AF, developed with Deep Learning technology. It uses AI to detect a variety of subjects including animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, aeroplanes and trains. The system automatically tracks a subject while maintaining focus so that users can concentrate on shutter opportunities and framing.

8K/30P video

The X-H2 is the first APS-C sensor camera to support the recording of high-resolution 8K/30P video. It is packed with other features to facilitate high-quality video production in a variety of conditions, including the five-axis IBIS mechanism that offers up to 7.0-stops of image stabilisation.

Like the X-H2S, the X-H2 features F-Log2 for recording video in the expanded 13+ stops dynamic range for enriched tonality and adds freedom in post-production creativity.

The X-H2 also supports three Apple ProRes codecs: ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422, and ProRes 422 LT. The camera further features the new digital zooming function for use during video recording. Even when mounted with a prime lens, the camera can achieve up to 2x digital zoom without compromising image resolution.

Also present is Fujifilm’s impressive Film Simulation mode, with 19 presets included, such as Nostalgic Neg., characterised by high saturation and soft tonality. Users can use Film Simulation presets, designed for various subject types and scenes as if they are choosing photographic films.

Viewfinder and LCD display

The X-H2 comes equipped with a high-magnification and high-definition 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder with 0.8x magnification. It suppresses parallax and distortion which typically occurs when an eye position becomes displaced while using the viewfinder. It boasts a smooth refresh frame rate of approx. 120fps to accurately identify a subject’s fast movements.

The X-H2 shares the same design features as the X-H2S such as a 1.28” LCD display on the top panel that allows users to check settings at any time, a highly robust body that withstands heavy professional use, a standalone video-recording button, as well as a 1.62-million-dot vari-angle touchscreen rear LCD monitor.

Finally, the X-H2 includes dual memory card slots supporting CFexpress Type B and SD cards.

As mentioned, the Fujifilm X-H2 will be available in South Africa during mid-September, retailing for a suggested R33 000 incl. VAT.

Two new lenses were also launched

Fujifilm South Africa is also bringing in both newly announced lenses. Firstly, the Fujinon XF56mmF1.2 R WR, sets a new standard for mid-telephoto lenses, making it a great option for still-life and street subjects in addition to its usual place as a lens for portraits and weddings.

The Fujinon GF20-35mmF4 R WR now gives Fujifilm’s GFX users an ultra wide-angle large format zoom. Capable of producing outstanding 100-megapixel images packed with colour and detail, it provides a dream focal range in a compact, light, and weather-resistant design.

The Fujinon XF56mmF1.2 R WR will be retailing for a suggested R16 000 with the Fujinon GF20-35mmF4 R WR going for a suggested R42 000. Both should be available in South Africa during the course of September.