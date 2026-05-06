‘Duck Side of the Moon’ launches today

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Duck Side of the Moon, a new open-world exploration game, follows a feathery astronaut searching for a new home among the stars.

The space adventure launches on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store today (7 May 2026).

Players can take on the role of Doug, an explorer duck who has crash-landed in a distant part of the galaxy. The journey spans a series of small planets, where materials can be gathered, gadgets crafted and a spaceship upgraded as a central hub.

Designed as a relaxed experience, the game allows players to explore at their own pace, focusing on discovery rather than progression. Environments range from glowing caves and volcanic areas to amusement-style locations, each offering resources, outfits and quests.

Image courtesy Steam.

Players can encounter a range of characters, including unusual creatures and interactive elements such as talking rocks. Completing tasks and helping local inhabitants contributes to unlocking new areas and upgrades.

The spaceship can be customised with crafted items, including furniture and decorative features, allowing players to build a personalised space while managing collected resources.

Where to play Duck Side of the Moon