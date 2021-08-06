Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets Paris siege expansion

Today, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next major expansion, The Siege of Paris, will be available on 12 August. In addition, Sigrblot Season features exclusive rewards and activities accessible to all players. The season is live now for all players until August 19.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s second expansion, The Siege of Paris, is set in Francia where Eivor is put on a dangerous path full of gripping questlines across the Frankish countryside, towards one of the most infamous conquest battles in Viking history. Players will get their hands on new weapons, abilities, gear, and skills to take on new enemy types. The Siege of Paris will also mark the return of Infiltration Missions, directly inherited from long-time, fan-favourite Black Box Missions. Here, players will have the liberty to choose the best way to eliminate their designated target. The Siege of Paris will be available for all Season Pass owners or as a separate purchase for all owners of the main game.

Along with the expansion, The Siege of Paris music album will release on 12 August, giving players the chance to fully enjoy the complete soundtrack. From today, they can discover “Hásæti”, the first track of the album composed by Stephanie Economou. With this song, she wanted to evoke a sense of spirituality and depth in the music and vocals felt like the right avenue to explore. The lyrics are in Old Norse, with “Hásæti” translating to “Seat of Honor.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on the previous and current generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and remotely via Stadia and Amazon Luna.