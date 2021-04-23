AppDate: Hackathon winner digitalises street vendors

Geekulcha Hackathon

The annual Geekulcha Hackathon, with RS Components and sponsoring components, hardware and prizes, recently saw more than 100 coders, developers and programmers take on each other in a 42-hour online contest.

This year’s winner was Trevor Morethe, who came up with an idea of digitalising street food vendors of South Africa with his Let Me Serve You (LMSY) mobile app. Morethe says that his application will provide a platform where consumers can order food and discover street food vendors in their surroundings.

“With my developed mobile app I want to help street food vendors track orders, streamline their processes and assist customers to save time when ordering food, as well as provide information on nearby vendors,” he says. “This will assist these micro-businesses and their customers step into the digital world.”

Second place went to DeepDoctor.AI, a medical image classification app. Its developer, 16 year-old North West coder Lemogang Matlou, recently won the North West leg of the Nemisa datathon. He was also that hackathon’s youngest participant.

Team Just Dev (Mxolisi Ngcobo and Andile Skosana) won third place for Account, a tool to hold politicians accountable for election promises. With the motto “the Internet never forgets”, the platform relies on user-generated recordings of rallies and a WhatsApp chatbot for reporting service delivery problems.

More information on the Geekulcha Hackathon can be found here

Go to the next page to read about a site to prepare children for surgery, an AI-powered wellness app, new online training tools for agriculture, and how car-tracking technology can help prevent collisions in scholar transport vehicles.