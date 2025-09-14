Two new roles arrive in ‘Among Us’

Photo supplied.

The 17.0.0 update of the multiplayer game includes characters with interrogation skills and an acid attack.

Among Us, a multiplayer game where players work together to identify a hidden killer among them, has added two new roles. Its 17.0.0 update now includes Detective, who has note-taking and interrogation abilities, and the Viper, who can mount an acid attack that dissolves Crewmate bodies.

Among Us is free to play on PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

Detective Among Us role

The Detective is the first Crewmate role with two distinct abilities: Notes and Interrogate. The Notes ability allows players to record key details, such as the location of a dead Crewmate, a list of suspects, and the type of Impostor they believe they are looking for. The Interrogate ability enables players to question other Crewmates about their whereabouts during a murder.

Players can only interrogate one active case at a time and must switch files if they want to investigate multiple murders. The number of interrogations available can be adjusted in the advanced role settings in the Dropship. The developers say the role was designed to make Emergency Meeting discussions more engaging and strategic.

Viper Among Us role

The Viper features a new way for Impostors to eliminate Crewmates. Using the Acid ability, players can dissolve a victim’s body in three stages: slightly dissolved, very dissolved, and finally reduced to a single bone before disappearing entirely. This makes it harder for other Crewmates to find and report a body.

The speed of the body’s dissolution can be customised in the advanced role settings. This role is aimed at allowing Impostors to kill without leaving a trace if timed correctly. The developers added a new kill animation specifically for this ability.

Among Us collaboration with Genshin Impact

Among Us has launched a crossover event with HoYoverse to celebrate the release of Version Luna Iin Genshin Impact, a popular open-world roleplaying game. Players who log into Among Us on or before 10 October 2025 can claim three free cosmetics: the Paimon Wig; Paimon Costume; and Crest of the Best Travel Companion nameplate.

The items will be added directly to players’ inventories and will no longer be available after the deadline.

HoYoverse collaborated with the Among Us team to design the items, inspired by a Crewmate character who plays Genshin Impact between tasks. The developers say this collaboration was intended to bring a playful “Paimon look” to the game.

Visit the Genshin Impact website here to learn more about the Among Us items added to the HoYoverse game.

Among Us version 17.0.0 quality-of-life updates

The update includes improvements to the how to play guide, which has been reorganised to make learning any of the nine roles easier. Role selection has been converted into a scrollable list, displaying roles in order from oldest on the left to newest on the right.

The update fixes several gameplay issues, including requiring players to enter the full ID code on MIRA HQ, The Airship, and The Fungle, showing your current colour when your preferred one is taken, correctly sorting the “Up All Night Raving” hats, and preventing players from identifying dead Crewmates mid-match. The developers have listed known bugs such as controller prompt glitches, map marker scaling issues, mobile black screens, and Detective role UI problems, and confirmed they are working on resolving them.