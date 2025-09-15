2-player starfighter combat launches in ‘Truxton Extreme’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The vertical shoot ‘em up sequel lets players pilot spaceships through alien swarms in fast-paced action.

A new trailer for Truxton Extreme, a sequel to 1988’s vertical shoot ’em up, has revealed that the game will feature a co-op mode. In Team Mode, players can pilot colourful starfighter ships as they band together to take down alien invaders and massive bosses.

Players can co-ordinate attacks by redirecting each other’s weapons to defend Earth. The mode includes revival mechanics, allowing teammates to bring each other back into the fight.

Truxton Extreme features a variety of enemies, including mechanical tentacles, serpentine machines, insect-like foes, and spiked attackers. There are eighteen chapters of fast-paced arcade action, paired with an animated comic-book story by manga artist and character designer Junya Inoue.

It offers eight distinct stages and a wide arsenal of devastating weapons, including several returning items from the original. Multiple modes are available, such as Heart Starter mode, designed for those seeking a more accessible experience.

The original, created by Tatsujin CEO Masahiro Yuge in 1988, was designed as a scrolling shooter that emphasised muscle memory and reflex-based gameplay. Truxton Extreme builds on this by maintaining the core style while adding modern 3D visuals, multiple game modes, and an episodic digital comic that follows three protagonists.

The soundtrack, by Yuge, includes remastered tracks from the original and new compositions written specifically for this release.

Photo supplied.

Where to play Truxton Extreme?

Truxton Extremewill be available on PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam). A release date is not yet confirmed.

A playable demo will be at Tokyo Game Show from 25 to 28 September 2025. This version has been updated since the game was demoed at Gamescom. The game is created by Japanese publisher and developer Tatsujin, in partnership with Publisher Clear River Games.