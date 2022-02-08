Winter Olympics comes to Showmax

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Showmax Pro subscribers can watch the Winter Olympics via the service’s live streaming option.

It’s been seven years since China was announced as the host country for the Winter Olympics, and on 4 February 2022, Showmax Pro subscribers got to watch this spectacular event unfold, courtesy of SuperSport.

With 109 events, seven sports and 15 disciplines, viewers watch an action-packed multi-sport competition with daily live coverage ending on Sunday, 20 February 2022.

Commonly known as Beijing 2022, this prestigious event will feature some of the biggest names in winter sports including Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine skiing), Suzanne Schulting (short track speed skating), the Canadian ice hockey team, Chloe Kim (snowboarding) and Natalie Geisenberge (luge), who are all set to compete in China across a range of venues. Showmax Pro viewers will get to witness the much-anticipated opening and closing ceremonies taking place at the Beijing National Stadium, the famous Bird’s Nest.

Viewers can watch six athletes from five African countries – Eritrea, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco and Nigeria – compete in Alpine skiing and cross-country events at the Winter Olympics. Among them will be Mialitiana Clerc, Madagascar’s first female Olympic skier, Nigeria’s French-born Samuel Ikpefan (cross-country) and Ghana’s Carlos Maeder (Alpine skiing), the third-ever Ghanaian to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games.

Events at the Beijing 2022 Games will be held in 15 disciplines across seven sports:

Alpine skiing

Biathlon

Bobsleigh

Cross-country skiing

Curling

Figure skating

Ice hockey

Luge

Nordic combined

Short track speed skating

Skeleton

Ski jumping

Speed skating

Snowboard

Showmax Pro is live streaming all events and action across all African territories, including daily highlights and 24-hour news, courtesy of SuperSport.

Why Showmax Pro?

Showmax Pro is a streaming service available for Showmax subscribers in Africa that bundles the Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

Subscribers can live stream the 2021 seasons of the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Europa and UEFA Conference leagues, the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and more.

The platform also offers a wide range of other live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

Visit showmax.com to learn more or to subscribe to Showmax Pro.