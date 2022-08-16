All in a day’s job, Day Shift

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

For as long as movies have been made, the vampire genre is one that has been sure to keep movie nights entertaining as well as have us on the edge of our seats. The new Netflix release, Day Shift is a vampire adventure film, which is the directorial debut of J.J Perry. The story centres on a blue-collar dad who is trying his best to provide for his daughter, he fronts by acting as a pool cleaner. When in reality his source of income is hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

The trailer opens with Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx), suiting up for what seems like a pool cleaning job with his assistant Seth, but explains that they will actually be hunting vampires in order to extract and sell their fangs.

The film was released on the 12th of August and stars Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco and Megan Good.