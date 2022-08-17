Tin hearts and tiny troopers global ops available on STEAM

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Tin Hearts is an immersive puzzle game wrapped in a powerful tale of love and compromise from the makers of the critically acclaimed Fable series, Whereas Tiny Troopers Global Ops is the latest instalment of the multi-million-selling TINY TROOPERS franchise that returns players to the bite-sized arcade action and quirky fun it’s loved for. These get-ahead-of-gamescom previews are available on Steam only, so requests made for other formats won’t be granted at this time.