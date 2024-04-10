Preview new ‘Torchlight’ season live

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

With the upcoming release of the ‘Whispering Mist’ season around the corner, watch a livestream preview this week.

A new season for the action role-playing game Torchlight: Infinite releases on 18 April 2024. In anticipation, a preview livestream for the new Whispering Mist season will take place.

The season is set in the mysterious Mistville: a desolate and eerie place where reality warps, time bends backwards and a sinister mist holds sway.

The livestream preview takes place at 18:00 South African Standard Time on 13 April 2024 on Torchlight’s Twitch and YouTube channels. It will showcase the fantasy dungeon crawler’s new gameplay elements exclusive to this season, innovative hero traits ready to be mastered, epic outfits, and significant feature adjustments aimed at enhancing gameplay for a smoother Torchlight: Infinite experience.

The season will immerse players into the heart of the foggy and foreboding city. Players will traverse this Netherrealm, and encounter its residents, known as denizens, who must be defeated to unravel the mysteries that lie within Mistville.

The free-to-download Torchlight: Infinite game is available on Steam, IOS, and Android. It is developed and published by XD Games, and is the fourth instalment in the Torchlight series.