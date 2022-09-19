Alaska: The next generation S4

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The next generation of Alaskans play by their own rules, rebelling against society norms and surviving Arctic climates. Michael Manzo travels nomadically in search of opportunity. Alex Javor leaves life in Virginia behind to build his dream cabin. The Rowlands instill critical lessons of survival to their children. And Brent and Ida work 24/7 on their business while navigating life as a new couple.

From the team behind Life Below Zero, the next generation of freedom seekers tired of the rat race head off into the wilds of Alsaka to build a life on their own terms in race against time as their first frigid winter bares down on them with no mercy