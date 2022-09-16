The Brave Ones debuts on Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Netflix debuts the South African supernatural series The Brave Ones today

Today, Netflix debuts the South African supernatural series The Brave Ones

It begins as Ntsiki Gasa (Sthandile Nkosi) has no idea that her entire world is about to be upended. Devastated by her sister’s death, Ntsiki battles her enemies and seeks vengeance by tapping into her newly-found ancient power. However, the Mbatha family consisting of the ruthless and outrageously corrupt duo Ayanda (Nomalanga Nkosi) and Luthando (Tony Kgoroge) disturb her efforts.

Set in modern-day South Africa, this supernatural series is inspired by the rich mythology of African Gods and divine beings. It tells the story of Ntsiki, a Goddess reincarnated as a human being to avenge her sister’s death. She must learn how to use and harness her superpowers in order to defeat her enemies and save her family from destruction.

Created by film director and writer Akin Omotoso, the six-episode series journeys through three parallel worlds of the living, the unborn and the dead governed by the Tree of Life. It debuts today (16 September) on Netflix.