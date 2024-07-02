Asus AI laptop promises to give back time

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Vivobook S 15 integrates Windows Studio Effects and the AiSense IR camera.

Asus has launched its first AI-powered laptop, the Asus Vivobook S 15. The device integrates several AI-driven features, such as Windows Studio Effects, which enhances video calls with improved lighting and noise removal. The Asus AiSense IR camera offers presence detection capabilities, enabling features like Adaptive Dimming and Adaptive Lock, which enhance user convenience and security by reacting to the user’s presence.

The AI capabilities are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Platform, which supports hardware-accelerated AI functions. Users can configure the device with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

At a launch event at Mettlestate in Johannesburg, Juan Mouton, head of marketing at Asus South Africa, said: “The point isn’t about wiping entire industries off the map, but about people finding small but significant time savings through AI-powered processes. AI gives us back the most precious resource: time. By automating mundane tasks, we can engage in more meaningful activities.

“The real purpose of AI is to empower people to achieve more and to reach new heights of creativity and productivity in different industries.”

Key features of the laptop include:

AI Power: The Vivobook S 15 is equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite, featuring a fast laptop Neural Processing Unit with 45 TOPS, enabling advanced AI functionalities.

Portability: The laptop boasts a slim 14.7 mm profile and weighs from 1.42 kg. It includes a 70 Wh battery offering up to 18 hours of usage and supports fast charging with USB-C Easy Charge technology.

Connectivity: Includes 2 full-function USB4 ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, MicroSD card slot, and an audio combo jack, along with up to 5.8 Gbps WiFi 7 speeds.

Audiovisuals: Features a 15.6″ 3K 120 Hz Asus Lumina OLED display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio and a Harmon Kardon Dolby Atmos audio system.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 is available at a recommended retail price of R29,999 at Computer Mania, Incredible, and Asus Eshop.

