Lenovo Tech World: Hybrid AI on the way

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The annual global innovation event marks its 10th anniversary with a commitment to making artificial intelligence even smarter.

Can artificial intelligence (AI) become even smarter? That is the promise of hybrid AI, which will be showcased by Lenovo chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang at Tech World in Seattle this week.

The annual global innovation event, Tech World, marking its10th consecutive year, is being staged in Bellevue, near Seattle, Washington, from 15 to 17 October 2024. This year’s event will explore how Lenovo is delivering on the promise of AI with end-to-end solutions fueling its mission of “Smarter AI for All”.

Technology featured will include ground-breaking AI for Good projects, hybrid AI to empower both individuals and enterprises, and proven ways to fast-track and deploy generative AI.

The company will also discuss its ongoing investment and collaboration with partners to deliver advanced AI-ready, AI-enabled, and AI-optimised devices, infrastructure, solutions, and services for customers. The industry’s top partners will join Lenovo on stage to discuss what’s next and build on the key product launches and new services announced earlier this year, including:

With Intel, Lenovo was among the first to launch AI-enabled PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors in the beginning of this year.

With AMD, Lenovo brought AI laptops with 3rd Gen Ryzen AI processors to market across consumers, commercial, and SMB users.

With Qualcomm and Microsoft, Lenovo announced the first Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite: the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6.

With NVIDIA, Lenovo launched new Hybrid AI solutions that deliver the powerful generative AI applications to every enterprise and cloud to bring transformation capabilities to every industry through new AI professional services and Lenovo’s Spatial Computing Appliance of digital twin technology.

Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang

Tech World will feature a keynote session by Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang, who will discuss Lenovo’s latest innovations and strategies in pursuit of “Smarter AI for All.” He will showcase the technologies making hybrid AI a reality” for everyone, everywhere—at home, at work, and on the move”.

Attendees can tune in in-person and virtually to experience how Lenovo uses hybrid AI to support large and small organisations. The latest technologies accelerate AI outcomes, scale and evolve private AI, and gain affordable and scalable access to metered GPU resources.

Speakers include Lenovo’s newly appointed chief technology officer Dr. Tolga Kurtoglu, Lenovo’s president of the emerging technology group Dr. Yong Rui, and partner speakers like Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD, Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta; and Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia .