Qualcomm launches AI-enabled Wi-Fi 7 platform

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Qualcomm Technologies launched the Networking Pro A7 Elite, a wireless networking platform that leverages an AI co-processor with 40 TOPS of NPU processing power to deliver Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and enhanced networking performance, while equipping connected devices with powerful, centralised generative AI processing capabilities.

Qualcomm says it will transform how people experience their networks with edge AI integration.

This integration of computing power into the network unlocks opportunities for operators and enterprises to deploy applications and services in security and surveillance, energy management and automation, personalised virtual assistants, aging in place and health monitoring, among others.

Edge AI can enhance privacy by processing sensitive information on the gateway, while enabling personalisation through contextualised understanding of the environment and immediacy through near real-time responses. This approach unlocks the power of advanced AI for more devices, including legacy ones, enabling a more reliable and harmonised user experience across connected devices.

“With the Networking Pro A7 Elite, we proudly launch the AI networking era, a continuation of our long focus on the most valuable applications and use cases for our customers and their users,” said Ganesh Swaminathan, Qualcomm’s VP, and GM of wireless infrastructure and networking.

“The Networking Pro A7 Elite integrates key elements – from broadband to antenna – including 10G Fiber, 5G, Ethernet, RF-Front End modules, and filters into one integrated platform. This class of gateways and routers brings transformative AI processing capabilities to not only manage the modern demands of the most dynamic Wi-Fi 7 networks, but also give rise to a new generation of generative AI-powered services that can be more seamless, responsive, personalised, and privacy-rich.”

The platform, designed with developers and ecosystem partners in mind, accelerates market entry and fosters AI-enhanced application development through access to the Qualcomm AI Hub where developers can create new applications and experiences.

Phil Solis, research director at IDC, said: “Wi-Fi access points are the gateways to the internet and are at the heart of connected experiences within the home. It is exciting to see Wi-Fi gateways, like the Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 Elite platform, evolving into AI edge platforms.

“This transformation bridges the gap between cloud AI and on-device AI, paving the way for a new stage of innovation in smart home devices, their user interfaces, integration, and applications. This evolution also opens up new business models for service providers, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of home networking technology.”