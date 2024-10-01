New Zenbook gets its game on

Photo: JASON BANNIER

The Asus Zenbook S 14 joins a range that focuses on functionality and portability, but has a hidden Ace, writes JASON BANNIER.

The Asus Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) launched globally last month, joins a range that appeals to business professionals and students seeking functionality, performance, and portability.

However, the S 14 has also received an upgrade to its gaming capabilities.

At a launch event for the laptop in Johannesburg, I noticed the shortcut for Cyberpunk 2077 on a demo laptop. Given the game’s high system demands, it seemed unusual for it to appear on such a thin laptop. It turns out, though, that an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, Intel Arc graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD are up to this AAA game.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

That said, users would likely need to lower the resolution and graphics settings for a playable experience. Nevertheless, this outlines the laptop’s potential in handling gaming, particularly with less demanding titles.

In my review of the S 13 late last year (2023), I found its gaming performance to be underwhelming. With the S 13 priced at R29,999 at the time, I am now keen to see how the S 14, currently retailing for R6,000 more, stacks up in terms of overall performance.

Design and build

The Asus Zenbook S 14 combines AI-powered performance with a lightweight, durable chassis. It features a 14-inch 3K OLED display and a geometric grille design, achieved through CNC milling. The laptop is available in two nature-inspired colours: Zumaia Gray and Scandinavian White, with only the Gray variant currently offered in South Africa.

Display and audio

The 14-inch 3K 120Hz Asus Lumina OLED display is Pantone validated and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified, designed to provide sharp visuals and accurate colours. It includes a four-speaker Harman Kardon-certified audio system with Dolby Atmos for enhanced sound quality.

Cooling and security

According to Asus, the Zenbook S 14 features a cooling system that keeps noise levels below 25dB. It includes Microsoft Pluton and the Asus AiSense IR camera system for security, with features like facial recognition and Adaptive Lock to automatically secure the laptop when the user moves away.

Availability

The Zenbook S 14 is available now on Asus eShop and Evetech at a recommended retail price of R35,999. It will be available at Incredible Connection from the fourth quarter of 2024.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.

