Next leap in AI arriving

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Will machines overtake humans during 2025? Cisco has an intriguing forecast on Artificial General Intelligence, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The era of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) – regarded as the next evolutionary leap in AI – is on the horizon. AGI represents a form of AI that can perform any intellectual task a human can, marking a significant leap from “narrow AI” designed for specific tasks. As such, it embodies fears many have expressed that AI will fully replace humans.

According to Jeetu Patel, Cisco executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration, AGI is poised to become a reality in 2025. Speaking at a Cisco online media briefing last week, Patel painted a picture of unprecedented technological advancements, societal shifts, and a reimagining of security paradigms to ensure AI’s rapid adoption doesn’t outpace its safe deployment.

“There will be two types of companies,” he said. “Those that are AI-forward and know how to leverage it effectively, and those that don’t, and will become irrelevant.”

Patel’s observations cut to the core of the AI-driven transformation: success hinges on readiness, not just adoption. His optimism about AGI’s potential was tempered by recognition of its challenges – particularly regarding safety and security.

The briefing previewed Cisco’s new AI Defense platform, launched on Wednesday to address the unpredictable nature of AI models. It mitigates AI large language model risks, such as toxicity, “hallucinations”, and vulnerability to cyber criminals.

“When a model breaks, bad things happen,” said Patel. He pointed to the inconsistency in how safety measures are implemented by different model providers, advocating for a universal approach to ensure enterprises can innovate without sacrificing security.

Patel told Business Times that the AGI breakthrough in 2025 would be as much about technological acceptance as the potential breakthroughs.

“Humans quickly normalise groundbreaking advancements,” he said. “The first time someone uses a Waymo self-driving car, it feels extraordinary. By the third time, they’re complaining about the seats. The same will happen with AGI. What seems astonishing today will soon become part of everyday life.”

Frank Dixon, group vice president of security and trust at consulting firm International Data Corporation, echoed his sentiment, likening the pace of AGI adoption to the internet’s transformative impact.

“The first encounter with AGI might elicit awe, but as its integration deepens, expectations will rise,” he said. “Innovation must be matched by the hard work of practical application.”

Patel said security would play a key role in unlocking AGI’s full potential. Fears surrounding safety and security would be primary barriers to adoption, and AI Defense aimed to address these challenges through a platform-based approach, integrating visibility, validation, and runtime enforcement.

It is underpinned by Cisco’s $400-million acquisition of Robust Intelligence, a company specialising in AI model validation and security. It uses a “Tree of Attacks with Pruning” methodology, which automates the management of vulnerabilities in AI models.

“Validation that once took seven to ten weeks can now be achieved in 30 seconds,” Patel revealed.

Said Dixon: “Instead of bolting on security after the fact, Cisco is embedding it into the development process. This shifts security from an obstacle to an enabler, empowering developers to innovate fearlessly.”

Patel argued that every application will eventually become an AI application, making safety and security integral to the AI landscape. This shift demands a new mindset, one that views security as a foundation for innovation rather than a hindrance.

“Just as the software-as-a-service boom spurred growth in the security industry, the AI revolution will drive demand for robust safety frameworks. Our goal is to ensure organisations can adopt AI fearlessly and focus on the possibilities it unlocks.”

Behind this push lies a fascinating strategy: Cisco is positioning itself as a leader in the race toward managing AGI, while it can still be controlled.

As Patel put it, “We’re moving fast, and we need to move faster.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky. social.