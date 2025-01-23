Day of Education 2025 dedicated to AI

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

To reach its full potential, AI must complement the human and social dimensions of learning, rather than replace them, says UNESCO.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been placed at the heart of International Education Day 2025 today (24 January) by UNESCO. Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the UN body, called on member states to invest in training both teachers and students on the responsible use of this technology within the field of education.

“AI offers major opportunities for education, provided that its deployment in schools is guided by clear ethical principles,” she said this week. “To reach its full potential, this technology must complement the human and social dimensions of learning, rather than replace them. It must become a tool at the service of teachers and pupils, with the main objective being their autonomy and well-being.”

By dedicating the International Day of Education 2025 to AI, she said, UNESCO is aiming for a global discussion on the place of this technology within education. The Organisation has scheduled conferences in Paris and New York, as well as a webinar.

Countries remain split between permission and restriction

AI is increasingly present in education. In high-income countries, more than two thirds of secondary school pupils are already using generative AI tools to produce schoolwork. Teachers are increasingly using AI to prepare their lessons and assess students’ work. School guidance and admissions, traditionally guided by teachers and experts, are also increasingly determined by AI.

However, education professionals still lack clear guidelines on these practices. Only 10% of schools and universities currently have an official framework for the use of AI, according to a survey of 450 institutions conducted by UNESCO in May 2023. By 2022, only 7 countries had developed AI frameworks or programmes for their teachers, and only 15 included objectives on AI training in their national curricula.

At the same time, more and more countries are placing restrictions on the use of new technologies in the classroom. According to new data from UNESCO, almost 40% of countries now have a law or policy banning the use of mobile phones in schools – up from 24% in July 2023.

A tool that must remain at the service of pupils and teachers

With its cross-cutting mandate for education, sciences, culture and information, UNESCO has been addressing the challenges posed by artificial intelligence for nearly ten years. In November 2021, its member states adopted the first global standard-setting framework on the ethics of AI.

In the field of education, UNESCO published the first Guidance for Generative AI in Education and Research in September 2023, as well as two AI competency frameworks for students and teachers in 2024, addressing both the potential and the risks of AI, as a step towards it’s safe, ethical, inclusive and responsible use. These publications include the suggestion to set an age limit of 13 for the use of AI in the classroom.

UNESCO also points out that the resources allocated by governments towards AI must be in addition to, and not divert from, the financial resources already committed to education, at a time when 1 in 4 primary schools still has no access to electricity and 60% are not connected to the Internet.

Essential needs must remain the priority: well-managed and well-equipped schools, with well-trained and well-paid teachers who are motivated by their mission

An African perspective

The day emphasises the transformative power of education in fostering social impact through personalised digital learning, says Desiree Hugo, academic head at African private education provider ADvTech Schools.

As artificial intelligence reshapes educational landscapes, retaining the best practices of the past, combined with personalised digital learning, becomes essential in addressing diverse student needs, she says.

“Given this context, it is imperative that educational institutions invest in educators’ professional development, to equip teachers with the skills necessary to integrate AI tools effectively, to enhance individualised learning experiences. Personalised learning not only tailors educational content to suit each student’s pace and style, but also encourages critical thinking and creativity.”

This approach empowers teachers and students to navigate technological advancements while retaining their autonomy and agency.

Hugo says that, in line with international best practice, the ADvTech Group continues to invest in the delivery of superior technology and enhanced teaching and learning, thereby providing the roadmap for the development of future-focused education on the African continent.