Age of Empires IV — Out now on PC

The day is upon us, the sun has risen on a new Age. Xbox Game Studios has announced that Age of Empires IV is now available on Microsoft Store, Steam, and with Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate members.

This is the first new numbered Age of Empires title in 16 years, and we’re honoured to have added a chapter to this globally beloved franchise. Players all over the world have been engaging in fierce battles, building expansive empires, and wololo-ing for close to 25 years and it’s thrilling to give players more to enjoy.

To celebrate the launch, Xbox Game Studios is taking over Times Square in NYC by spanning multiple city blocks of large digital screens, a living diorama, and an AR experience. For those in London, heading to Piccadilly Circus from 2 November could be an experience for the ages.

Age of Empires IV has something for every strategy gaming fan. With eight diverse civilisations, four captivating campaigns, multiplayer, skirmish, maps, unlockable videos, Art of War challenges, masteries and more, we’re excited to see what you play first.

If you’re new to Age of Empires: first of all, welcome! Now that you’re with us, there’s plenty of ways for you to get started:

Head to the “Learn” tab in the opening menu to find an Intro Tutorial. The narrator will guide you through the game’s foundational skills, like building an economy and entering combat, whilst you help a group of displaced villagers start anew.

Got the basics down? The “Art of War” challenges, found in Single Player, will help you refine skills and earn medals as you improve on the expertise needed to be victorious in future battles.

You can also play campaigns via “Story Mode,” allowing you to enjoy the challenges of the game, but with reduced difficulty as you focus on the historical journey and gameplay.

You could also face up against the AI in “Skirmish” mode. Choose a civ, AI difficulty, map and ready up.

Looking to test your mettle against other players? Jump into multiplayer and select “Quick Match” or create a Custom Game. How you play is up to you. From maps to win conditions, no game will be the same.

If this isn’t your first voyage onto the battlefield, there’s plenty of new features for you to enjoy in Age of Empires IV. Try positioning archers on top of walls to (literally) take strategy to new heights. Place units in stealth forests to ready the perfect ambush, units will even whisper to evade discovery by enemies. Move an entire civilisation across the map whilst playing as the Mongols and choose landmarks to age up and gain additional bonuses.

